AlignN® delivers nutrients directly to and into the leaf, reducing waste and improving efficiency.

Tidal Grow® AgriScience, a division of Tidal Vision Products Inc., has unveiled its latest innovation for the 2026 growing season: alignN®, a groundbreaking nitrogen fertilizer powered by align® Technology. This intelligent leaf delivery system is the first of its kind, offering a foliar-applied, encapsulated urea nitrogen specifically designed for broadacre crops like corn, wheat, cotton, and canola. Unlike traditional nitrogen applications, alignN® delivers nutrients directly to and into the leaf for precise absorption, reducing waste and improving efficiency.

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Sept. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Tidal Grow® AgriScience, a division of Tidal Vision Products Inc., announces today the launch of its intelligent leaf delivery technology innovation, align® Technology, a first-of-its-kind foliar applied nitrogen designed to help growers maximize yields while significantly reducing nitrogen waste. Formulated precisely for broadacre crops, like corn, wheat, cotton, and canola, alignN® 18-0-0 delivers encapsulated urea nitrogen directly onto and into the leaf, where it is absorbed for maximum uptake and metabolism.

Unlike traditional nitrogen applications, alignN® is powered by Tidal Grow’s align® Technology for intelligent leaf delivery. This precisely bioengineered encapsulated formula ensures the crops are nourished exactly when and where needed, while minimizing the risk of nitrogen loss through leaching or runoff. The formulation bonds electrostatically to the plant, keeping nitrogen available even in challenging conditions and further limiting chances of losses.

Compatible with most herbicides, fungicides, and other nutritional inputs, alignN® 18-0-0 easily integrates into growers’ current nutrient management strategies. alignN® 18-0-0 helps simplify season-long logistics—for both retailers and growers—thanks to its low application rates. Its low-rate and flexibility allow for application by ground equipment, aerial sprayers, or drones, making it adaptable to a range of operational needs and field conditions.

“Our large-scale grower trials demonstrate measurable crop performance improvements, including bigger brace roots, improved stalk integrity, limited leaf-firing, less tip-back, bigger ears, and enhanced plant health—proven by quantified increases in field imagery data—which all contribute to improved yields.” said Trey Cutts, vice president of commercial ag science for Tidal Grow AgriScience. “With this technology, we are helping growers get the most out of their nitrogen program. It’s an effective, intelligent way to deliver nitrogen that ultimately improves crop performance.”

Despite its premium formulation, alignN® is priced competitively with traditional nitrogen sources, providing growers with cost-effective nitrogen programs—delivering a strong return on investment and the flexibility to make in-season nitrogen decisions.

“Nitrogen costs and supply chain issues create real in-season challenges for growers and retail agronomists to overcome when grappling with weather and equipment breakdowns,” said Galynn Beer, vice president of global sales for Tidal Grow AgriScience. “They are in dire need for simple nitrogen management tools that offers flexibility, is easy to incorporate into existing fertility programs, and is cost effective. alignN® helps to fill these gaps.”

Tidal Grow® plans to expand alignN® in global markets in the near future, with additional product formulations in development to further extend the technology’s benefits.

Key Features and Advantages of Tidal Grow® alignN®:

Encapsulated urea nitrogen applied in season when crops need nitrogen the most

Direct delivery to the leaf’s cuticle and stomata for precise absorption

Flexible application options: ground, aerial, and drone

Compatible with most herbicides, fungicides and other fertility inputs

Low application rates streamline logistics and operations

Supports 4R Nutrient Stewardship practices

This press release is provided for informational purposes only.