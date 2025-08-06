Studies have shown that time spent in nature can reduce stress and anxiety, elevate mood, improve focus, and promote better sleep.

Though it has long been proven that spending time outdoors can improve physical and mental well-being, new research from Stanford and Leiden University in the Netherlands reports that city dwellers can benefit from spending 15 minutes per day in nature.

Urban Forests

Previous studies have shown that time spent in nature can reduce stress and anxiety, elevate mood, improve focus, and promote better sleep. Exposure to daylight can also help synchronize our internal clocks and help the body produce vitamin D, which is good for the immune system, strong bones, and mental health.

A research team analyzed data from 78 field-based studies involving nearly 5,900 participants. The study’s results showed that all types of urban nature improved mental health, and urban forests were particularly helpful for easing anxiety and depression.

“Our analysis suggests that urban forests and parks have a more significant impact on mental health (i.e., reducing negative aspects and enhancing positive ones) than street trees or grassy areas,” senior study author Anne Guerry, chief strategy officer and lead scientist at Stanford’s Natural Capital Project (NatCap), said to the New York Post.

“That is not to say that street trees have no effect!” she added. “In fact, our analysis shows that street trees have a significant effect on all measured aspects of mental health.”

How to Achieve Mental Health Benefits

New Stanford research also suggests that simply relaxing in outdoor green spaces can boost your mood without requiring exercise. The findings were published in the journal Nature Cities.

“Our results show that even brief contact (less than 15 minutes) with nature can provide significant mental benefits,” Leiden researcher Roy Remme said.

“What’s more, longer nature exposure (more than 45 minutes) is linked to even greater reductions in stress and boosts in vitality.”

Researchers noted that you don’t need exposure to large parks to reap the health benefits, encouraging city planners and policymakers to consider adding smaller “pocket parks,” more street trees and greenery, and guided park meditations.

“Even small moments with nature can make a difference,” said lead study author Yingjie Li, a postdoctoral scholar at NatCap. “This work has helped me see that urban nature isn’t just good for cities — it’s good for us.”