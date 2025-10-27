Join Pennsylvania First Lady Lori Shapiro as she hikes the Appalachian Trail. Experience the beauty of hiking in Franklin County.



Pennsylvania First Lady Lori Shapiro hiked a ten-mile section of the Appalachian Trail in Franklin County, from Old Forge Picnic Area to Caledonia State Park, as part of her goal to hike all 229 miles of the trail in Pennsylvania, joined by local officials and outdoor enthusiasts. Franklin County’s vibrant fall foliage, Michaux State Forest, and attractions like the South Central PA Scoop It Ice Cream Trail make it a prime destination for outdoor recreation and agritourism, drawing over 850,000 visitors annually.

A Special Day Hike on the Appalachian Trail of Franklin County PA



FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Fall is fabulous in Franklin County–and so is the Appalachian Trail (AT). Just ask Pennsylvania (PA) First Lady Lori Shapiro. As foliage approached peak in south-central PA, Mrs. Shapiro hiked a ten-mile section of the AT in Franklin County. She began her hike at the Old Forge Picnic Area and exited the trail at Caledonia State Park https://www.explorefranklincountypa.com/day-hike-on-the-at/. This trek is part of her personal goal to hike all 229 miles of the Appalachian Trail that cross the state. She began her journey in June with an eight-mile hike from the Mason-Dixon Line at the Maryland–Pennsylvania border to the Tumbling Run Shelter in South Mountain.

PA Secretary of Agriculture Russell Redding, representatives of the Franklin County Visitors Bureau, local members of the Potomac Appalachian Trail Club, and outdoor enthusiasts from neighboring Adams County joined Mrs. Shapiro on the Old Forge to Caledonia hike. Before the hikers took to the trail, Cindy Dunn, Secretary of the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, shared insights on the value of this natural landscape and the communities that supports it. After the hike, the group celebrated with a sweet treat from Windy Knoll Creamery on Spring Road in Chambersburg—part of the South Central PA Scoop It Ice Cream Trail.

Late October is a spectacular time to explore Franklin County. Vibrant hues of salmon-orange, gold, and auburn leaves pop among the rich green of the pines. The Appalachian Trail in this region winds through Michaux State Forest, which spans over 85,000 acres across Franklin, Adams, Cumberland, and parts of York Counties. Three Pennsylvania State Parks–Mont Alto, Caledonia, and Pine Grove–are in Micahux State Forest, and Michaux holds the mid-point of the Appalachian Trail.

Franklin County PA attracts visitors to enjoy outdoor recreation, agritourism, beautiful views, and nearly 300 years of American history. Day hiking is a perfect example of why more than 850,000 visitors enjoy the county each year. As the beauty of fall continues to spread across Franklin County–hikers, walkers, and outdoor lovers are invited to explore the season in two leaf peeper adventures.

Caledonia Canopy with Waterfall & Winery https://www.explorefranklincountypa.com/leaf-peeper-adventure-1/ highlights the natural beauty of Mont Alto, Caledonia, and Pine Grove State Parks.

Fort Loudoun, Forbes Road, Farmsteads & Frosty Brews travels to the western part of Franklin County and explores early American sites.

Both adventures showcase beautiful fall foliage, mountain views, and the many reasons Franklin County PA is easy to enjoy.

The Franklin County Visitors Bureau invites all to experience the warm hospitality of communities like Chambersburg, Greencastle, Mercersburg, Shippensburg, and Waynesboro. For more information, visit ExploreFranklinCountyPA.com or contact the Franklin County Visitors Bureau at 866.646.8060.

SOURCE Franklin County Visitors Bureau

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of for Franklin County Visitors Bureau’s promotions. Please refer to Franklin County Visitors Bureau for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.