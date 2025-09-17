How can you get the most out of your next apple-picking adventure?

Listen to Article

Nothing says fall like a crisp, freshly picked apple straight from a tree. Whether you’re planning a weekend orchard trip or you grow apple trees in your backyard, here are tips on the technique and timing needed for the best apple-picking adventure.

Know Your Trees

If you know the types of trees growing at local orchards, you’ll be able to plan your apple picking trip around peak picking times. Most orchards grow several varieties in order to have a continuous and changing assortment of apples for customers from August through late October, but you could ask the staff in advance if the “ready for picking” varieties aren’t listed. Keep in mind that harvest windows can vary by several weeks depending on the weather.

Find a Local Orchard

There are several ways to find local apple orchards, from asking friends to inquiring with vendors at local farmers’ markets. Apple-picking enthusiasts can also consult sources like orangepippin.com, which lists orchards broken down by state.

Work From the Outside In

When picking apples, work from the outside in or choose apples located on the outer limbs of the trees. This is recommended as apples on the outer branches ripen first, so apples growing in the middle should be left until later in the season. Apples stop ripening once they’re picked, so it’s important to ensure you’re only picking ripe apples to avoid food waste.

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. ... * Select list(s) to subscribe to All Contacts - Opens in 18 Months Yes, I would like to receive emails from TOMORROW’S WORLD TODAY®. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

Pick, Don’t Shake

To properly pick an apple, roll the apple upward off the branch and give a little twist. You’ll know the apple is ripe if the stem is easily removed from the spur of the branch. Don’t shake the branches because even a gentle shake could cause a pile of apples to fall to the ground. If they’re not caught, the fallen fruit could get bruised.

Avoid Bruising

Avoiding bruising is important as bruises can make apples go bad faster and cause other apples to rot as well. In addition to avoiding tree shaking, ensure you gently place picked apples into a container like a reusable tote bag, wooden basket, or the orchard’s plastic bags. Also, ensure you grasp the apple with the palm of your hand, rather than your fingers, and don’t squeeze the apple too hard when testing its firmness.

Find the Ripe Color

The right apple color depends on the variety, so do your research before and ask an orchard employee if you’re not sure of the ideal ripe color. Ripe apples are also smooth, firm, and crisp to the touch.