Herbs are a great way to elevate a meal, drink, or dessert. With their ease of growing, these five herbs will inspire you to create your own herb garden at home.

Chives

We start our list with chives. The herb is an excellent garnish that completes a dish. It’s also a very resilient plant. No matter how often you trim them, chives will continue to grow from spring to fall. However, chives like to take over your garden. So, it’s a good idea to put the plants in a separate pot when growing them. Chives like water, but not too much. Be careful not to water-log the soil. If you don’t have an outdoor herb garden, chives do just as well indoors.

Thyme

Thyme is a perfect addition to Italian or French cuisine and an even better addition to an herb garden. It is known to be a forgiving herb, capable of withstanding drought, being trampled, and even being mowed. Growers often prefer to grow thyme outside because of the wildlife it attracts. Thyme loves sunlight, so be sure to avoid shady areas. Additionally, it doesn’t like a lot of water. It’s important to let the soil dry out between waterings. Lastly, if you want to grow the herb in a pot, ensure it’s a clay pot so the soil dries out properly.

Mint

Mint is a versatile herb and easy to grow. While there are various types of mint, peppermint and spearmint are the most common planted by gardeners. However, mint is highly invasive and could take over your whole garden. It’s essential to keep mint separate. The good news, however, is that it shows how resilient mint is. It’s a sturdy perennial that is known to withstand even neglect. The plant dies over the winter but will be back the following spring.

Oregano

Oregano thrives in hot, dry climates. However, if you don’t live in such a climate, it can grow in a warm, sunny spot inside your home. Oregano is known to help nurture other plants it grows with. For example, it’s been known that it helps lavender grow. Because of its love of the sunshine, it’s a good idea to grow oregano in a pot and move it around to the sunniest, warm areas in your home or yard. The herb’s leaves are also ready to harvest shortly after planting. With enough sunshine and very little water, oregano can live for years.

Basil

Finally, basil rounds out our list. Basil is one of the most popular herbs and is also the easiest to grow. It will do well in a pot or the ground. It loves sunshine, but it will still grow in the fall, just not as fast. However, you can always start growing basil indoors and replant it outside after the last frost. Just put it in a warm, sunny spot inside your home. Another important tip is to pick the leaves often to promote a nice, bushy plant and prevent them from flowering, which ensures the tastiest leaves.