For the first time in over 50 years, the U.S. has a new licensed fuel facility on the horizon. TRISO-X, a subsidiary of X-energy, recently received a major green light from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC). This 40-year license allows the company to commercially manufacture a specific type of fuel using high-assay low-enriched uranium (HALEU) at two upcoming facilities in Tennessee.

The first site, known as TX-1, is making history as the first-ever Category II nuclear fuel facility in the United States. It is currently being built at the Oak Ridge Horizon Center.

Why This Fuel Matters

The fuel being produced is called TRISO-X, a proprietary version of tri-structural isotropic fuel. The company has spent nearly a decade refining the process at a pilot facility in the Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL).

This new license covers the whole lifecycle. TRISO-X can now receive, process, and transport the uranium material needed to get these fuel kernels out to small modular reactor (SMR) sites.

“Regulatory approval brings us one step closer to a resilient, American fuel supply for next-generation nuclear technology, advancing our energy security by closing a longstanding gap in the U.S. nuclear fuel cycle,” said Joel Duling, President of TRISO-X. “Achieving this first-of-its-kind license reflects the technical leadership and sustained diligence of the TRISO-X team, as well as a focused process with the NRC to complete the review three months ahead of schedule.”

“We look forward to continuing our work to bring commercial-scale TRISO production to East Tennessee,” Duling added.

What Happens Next?

Before giving the company the license, the NRC had to finish a large safety and environmental review first. Additionally, the NRC will do one last inspection prior to firing up the machines. They want to make sure the equipment works, the safety systems are active, and the staff is fully trained.

While TX-1 is under construction, a second facility, TX-2, is already in the design phase. Once both are running, they could provide enough fuel for a massive pipeline of reactors.