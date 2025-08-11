An aerospace startup 3D-printed a rocket engine in one swoop, with no fasteners, joints, or welds.

An aerospace startup announced a major technological breakthrough in the 3D printing industry. The company printed the world’s largest Inconel rocket engine. Inconel is a special group of nickel-chromium superalloys that is in high demand, especially in the aerospace field. The group is known for its strength and durability.

The latest innovation is a global first in scale and complexity. It represents an extraordinary leap in additive manufacturing for aerospace applications.

A Revolutionary Step in Aerospace 3D Printing

Chennai, India-based startup Agnikul Cosmos says the Inconel rocket engine was printed in one go. In addition, the meter-long engine is free of any welds, joints, or fasteners. According to reports, the single-unit construction is an advancement in the company’s previous upper-stage engines. Engineers say the manufacturing process is simplified and eliminates potential failure points.

In a statement posted on X, Agnikul emphasizes that the milestone goes beyond simple 3D printing.

“This milestone marks a breakthrough in additive manufacturing at this scale,” the company wrote. The company says that it “comes as a major extension of our earlier accomplishment of making & flying the world’s first single-piece engine.”

Agnikul solidified its global standing with a US patent for the design and manufacturing process of the single-piece rocket engines. The company highlighted the achievement of an Indian-origin design. Agnikul’s post said it “Means something to have a completely Indian-origin design patented in the US — a nation that has built some of the most complex engines in this industry.”

The company’s latest achievement follows India’s first electric motor-driven semi-cryogenic rocket engine test-firing. Agnikul’s cutting-edge engine will reportedly power the company’s upcoming Agnibaan launch vehicle. It uses liquid oxygen and refined kerosene as propellants. In addition, it utilizes electric motors instead of gas generators and turbopumps for thrust control. This approach offers a clean and precise alternative.