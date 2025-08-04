Children’s Hospital Colorado enhances its Gait Lab with Valkyrie technology for better diagnosis and patient recovery.

Children’s Hospital Colorado has upgraded its Center for Gait and Movement Analysis with Vicon’s latest Valkyrie motion capture cameras, enhancing real-time diagnostics and treatment planning for children with mobility challenges. As one of only 18 accredited gait labs in the country, the facility now offers even more precise 3D motion tracking to support quicker diagnoses, personalized care, and improved patient outcomes.

Children’s Hospital Colorado’s Gait Lab Now Offers State-of-the-Art Camera Technology

Updated technology allows for better data resolution; helps with quicker diagnosis, results and patient recovery

AURORA, Colo., Aug. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Children’s Hospital Colorado (Children’s Colorado) recently improved its state-of-the-art Center for Gait and Movement Analysis (Gait Lab) , the only accredited clinical gait and movement analysis lab in the region, using Vicon‘s newest camera technology, Valkyrie.

“Our goal is to help our patients be as mobile and active as possible,” said Lucas Moore, program developer for Children’s Colorado’s Gait Lab. “We are thrilled we can now offer new technology. With updated camera capabilities, our ability to better see how a patient’s body moves during a clinical gait analysis – done to see how a child walks with or without the assistance of a walker, crutches or special braces – helps our team of experts evaluate data quicker and craft the best treatment plans for our patients.”

While Vicon technologies have been used in the Gait Lab for more than 25 years, the new cameras allow providers to use advanced motion capture techniques, including 3D motion kinetics and kinematics, helping them diagnose in real time and create the best treatment plans for patients.

The Gait Lab at Children’s Colorado is one of only 18 accredited gait labs nationwide. It typically sees 550 patients per year, who come from Wyoming, New Mexico, Montana, Nebraska and surrounding states.

The experts in the Gait Lab see patients with a variety of neuromuscular and musculoskeletal conditions, including cerebral palsy, spina bifida, brain or spinal cord injury, muscular dystrophies, hip and joint issues, balance disorders, brace or prosthetic device modifications and sports-related injuries.

The team uses state-of-the-art methods such as advanced video recording techniques and 3D motion capture technology to analyze a patient’s body movement and muscle activity while walking. An avatar of the patient is created (an electronic image of their movement). This motion capture technology is the same technology used to transform character actors into digital characters for movies and video games and allows experts from specialties – including physical therapy, kinesiology, orthopedic surgery, physiatry and engineering – to ensure the best possible treatment for these patients.

Vicon, a pioneer in motion capture technologies with their U.S. headquarters located in Denver, began offering the Vicon Valkyrie system in 2024. Children’s Colorado has used Vicon technology — five different camera systems — since 2007. The upgrade to Valkyrie includes access to a suite of networked motion capture cameras, which provide real-time and offline digital-optical motion capture data.

“The Gait Lab’s latest upgrade to Valkyrie cameras will ensure the Center for Gait and Movement Analysis continues to be on the forefront of motion capture technology as they have been for over 25 years,” said George Miller, senior account manager at Vicon.

SOURCE Children’s Hospital Colorado