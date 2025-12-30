The number of autism spectrum disorder cases have quadrupled over the past two decades.

Listen to Article

CUHK’s Faculty of Medicine (CU Medicine) announced the official launch of the world’s first “AI-Powered Multikingdom Microbial Biomarkers Technology” (MSX Metagenie). The first AI-powered Autism test was developed in collaboration with MicroSigX Biotech Diagnostic Limited, a CUHK spin-off.

“This innovative technology detects risk of autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in children, enabling early intervention and support for at-risk families,” CUHK stated in a news release. “In July 2024, the technology received Breakthrough Device Designation from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), underscoring its global leadership in the early identification of ASD. A pilot project will offer free testing for 200 eligible children.”

Innovative Non-Invasive AI Technology

ASD globally is steadily rising, with the number of cases each year quadrupling over the past two decades.

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

“Currently, children exhibiting suspected autism symptoms are often referred en masse to specialists for diagnosis, leaving many families feeling uncertain and anxious during the waiting period,” researchers stated. “There is an unmet need of effective risk stratification, i.e., excluding low-risk children to relieve unnecessary parental anxiety while identifying at-risk children for early assessment by specialists.”

CU Medicine researchers published a study in 2024 that identified changes in four kingdoms of microbial species in the gut microbiome of children with autism spectrum disorder.

“We can measure microbial signatures from a small fecal sample, analysing bacteria, archaea, fungi, and viruses, along with their genes and metabolic pathways,” Professor Siew Ng, Associate Dean (Research) at CU Medicine and Croucher Professor of Medical Sciences, said. “This patented technology received FDA recognition in 2024 of its innovative nature, marking it as a pioneering diagnostic aid for autism.”

“The test has shown a more than 95% negative predictive value, effectively ruling out autism,” Professor Sandra Chan from the Department of Psychiatry at CU Medicine added. “This provides reliable information to help exclude low-risk cases, enabling better allocation of medical and social resources to high-risk groups while alleviating parental concerns.”