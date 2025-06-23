Find out how No Kid Hungry is being supported by Domino’s Pizza through a significant commitment to provide meals for kids.

Domino’s Pizza Inc. announced a three-year, $1 million commitment to No Kid Hungry to expand summer meal access for kids facing food insecurity in the U.S. The pledge aims to support new USDA programs like Summer EBT and SUN Meals To-Go, which could benefit 31 million children by addressing barriers like transportation.

Domino’s® Announces $1 Million Commitment to No Kid Hungry

Three-year pledge to help end childhood hunger

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 23, 2025 – Domino’s Pizza Inc. (Nasdaq: DPZ) is announcing a three-year, $1 million commitment to to help expand summer meal access for kids across the U.S.

“Many people think of summer as a fun, carefree time, but it can be difficult for kids who are facing food insecurity, as they no longer have access to school meals,” said Russell Weiner, Domino’s CEO. “Domino’s is excited to announce our $1 million pledge to No Kid Hungry in an effort to help eliminate childhood hunger in the U.S., so kids can focus on being kids.”

In the spring of 2025, Weiner joined No Kid Hungry’s CEO Pledge to End Summer Hunger.

“We have a monumental opportunity to close the summer meals gap for millions of kids in America,” said Anne Filipic, CEO of Share Our Strength, the organization behind the No Kid Hungry campaign. “That’s why we’re investing the necessary funds, so local groups have the support they need, including essential resources like meal trucks, food packaging, and refrigeration to implement new and more accessible programs to feed kids this and every summer. Thanks to Domino’s $1 million pledge, we are that much closer to ending summer hunger.”

As the only national campaign solely dedicated to ending childhood hunger in the U.S., No Kid Hungry is leading the effort to expand new USDA summer meals programs, including Summer EBT (also known as SUN Bucks), a grocery benefit, and SUN Meals To-Go, which provides flexibility for rural communities to offer meal pickup or delivery options. The programs stand to benefit 31 million kids nationwide. Before these programs, only 2.8 million kids were accessing summer meals, due to barriers like transportation.

The partnership with No Kid Hungry expands Domino’s ongoing commitment to addressing food insecurity among children in the U.S., building on the company’s long-standing support of GENYOUth – a leading national nonprofit helping schoolchildren thrive – and local hunger relief organizations in more than 30 cities.

About No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But millions of kids in the United States live with hunger. No Kid Hungry is working to end childhood hunger by helping launch and improve programs that give all kids the healthy food they need to thrive. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization committed to ending hunger and poverty. Join us at NoKidHungry.org.

About Domino’s Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino’s Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout. It ranks among the world’s top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 21,300 stores in over 90 markets. Domino’s had global retail sales of over $19.2 billion in the trailing four quarters ended March 23, 2025. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino’s stores as of the end of the first quarter of 2025. In the U.S., Domino’s generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2024 via digital channels and has developed many innovative ordering platforms.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of Domino’s promotions. Please refer to Domino’s Pizza for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.