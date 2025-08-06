The battery has an expected capacity of 850 megawatts and 1,690 megawatt-hours.

Australia’s Waratah Super Battery has officially begun operations. When it becomes fully operational later this year, it will become the world’s largest battery by power output.

World’s Most Powerful Battery

Operated by BlackRock’s Akaysha Energy, the battery has an expected capacity of 850 megawatts and 1,690 megawatt-hours. Located on the central coast of New South Wales, the battery will be able to supply energy to nearly one million homes for one hour.

The battery currently delivers 350 megawatts. According to a statement from the New South Wales government, it will provide more stability to the electricity grid during unexpected outages and help with the country’s transition to cleaner energy sources.

“This is the first of our projects to go into operation, and there are many more to come,” Hannah McCaughey, chief executive officer at EnergyCo, the state agency overseeing the project, said in a statement.

According to Interesting Engineering, the battery is part of the System Integrity Protection Scheme (SIPS), which is a program designed to prevent energy blackouts and grid instability. The device acts like a shock absorber, balancing any disruptions in the electricity network in real time.

The Waratah Super Battery allows more power to move through existing transmission lines without overloading them, ensuring a more efficient and reliable supply of clean power. This is because they help with managing the variability of solar output, maintaining a consistent supply of power during periods of lower solar generation or higher power demand.

“Batteries are now more important than ever to stabilise the grid,” said Akaysha CEO Nick Carter.

Though this will be the most powerful battery, similar projects are underway to help Australia with its plan to shut down coal power plants by 2035. It not only highlights Australia’s technical capabilities but also reinforces its commitment to a cleaner, more resilient energy future.