Under the Nuclear Regulatory Commission’s approval, one of the nuclear power plant’s reactors will run through 2054, and the other through 2058.

A nuclear power plant in Georgia received permission from the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory to continue operations until the late 1950s. The NRC approved a 20-year license extension for the Edwin I. Hatch Nuclear Plant in the city of Baxley. With this new extension, two of the nuclear plant’s reactors can operate for up to 80 years combined. The plant’s Unit 1 can run through 2054, and Unit 2 can operate until 2058.

The plant opened in 1975 when Georgia was home to about five million people. Since then, the state has grown significantly with a population of over 11 million. Through that growth, the nuclear plant has supplied power. Nuclear power plays an important role in the state with the Hatch plant and another facility, Plant Vogtle, supplying nearly 30% of Georgia Power’s total energy production in 2025.

“At Georgia Power, our commitment to our customers is to ensure that the reliable, affordable energy they expect is there when they need it. Our nuclear facilities provide reliable energy around the clock at a stable, predictable cost, and are central to how we deliver on this commitment,” said Kim Greene, chairman, president and CEO of Georgia Power. “I’m proud of the work that happens every day at Plant Hatch, the dedication of the teams onsite, and that all of our customers benefit from the reliability and efficiency of this power plant. This license extension is great news as our state continues to grow and demand for electricity continues to increase.”

Keeping Nuclear Plants Alive

Keeping an older plant running requires regular upgrades. Over the last two decades, the owners replaced large parts like the Unit 2 cooling towers, transformers, and water pumps. They also built a new education center and a second simulator to train operators.

“The NRC’s approval reflects the strength of our safety culture, the dedication of our workforce and our sustained focus on operational excellence,” said Pete Sena, chairman, president and CEO of Southern Nuclear. “Our teams remain committed to operating Plant Hatch reliably for decades to come.”

Besides power, the plant supports Appling County with jobs and millions in property taxes. The property also helps protect the endangered red-cockaded woodpecker. Throughout the years, the team has replanted 200 acres of native longleaf pine and set up bird nesting programs.