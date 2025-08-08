According to Envision Energy, the two-bladed turbine operated stably for 500 days.

A green technology innovation comes from a two-blade onshore smart wind turbine. The next-gen wind turbine achieved over 500 days of stable operation. Envision Energy, the renewable energy company that designed the turbine, says the prototype boasts a 99.3% availability rate, confirming that the two-blade design is on par with traditional wind turbines operating at the same wind farm.

The innovative turbine is built on a platform with a modular design and high-speed technology to enhance stability.

“By overcoming key technical challenges such as excessive system vibration and load imbalance – barriers that have long held back two-blade designs,” said Lou Yimin, Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer at Envision Energy. “Envision has once again redefined wind power innovation by becoming the first in the industry to demonstrate long-term operational verification of a next-generation two-blade turbine.”

A New Spin on Wind Turbines

Envision Energy says the journey began over a decade ago. In 2012, the company developed the “Game Changer” 3.6 MW offshore two-blade turbine. This was the initial prototype that the company installed in 2013. This prototype provided the company with crucial product development and operational knowledge, which built the foundation for the new-generation model.

The new turbine required nearly two years of field operation to ensure its technological maturity for commercial deployment.

Two-blade turbines offer a promising alternative to the conventional three-blade technology, especially when cost efficiency, transportability, and modular deployment are important.

Historically, two-blade turbines have been challenged by structural instability and excessive vibration, which has limited their use. However, Envision claims the new design addresses these barriers.

The company’s mission includes solving challenges for a sustainable future by leveraging green technology. Envision’s portfolio includes energy storage, green hydrogen solutions, and IoT operating systems. The company has rapidly grown over the years and is emerging as one of the world’s largest wind turbine manufacturers.