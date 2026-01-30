Listen to Article

The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) is looking for states that want to help build the next generation of nuclear power. This week, the department issued a Request for Information to see which states might be interested in hosting “Nuclear Lifecycle Innovation Campuses.” These hubs would act as centers for everything from fuel production to high-tech manufacturing.

The idea is to create partnerships between the federal government and individual states. These campuses would handle the entire “lifecycle” of nuclear energy. That means they could take on tasks like enriching fuel, recycling used fuel, and finding better ways to handle waste.

More Than Just Nuclear Power Plants

In addition to nuclear energy, these sites could become massive economic hubs. Depending on what a state needs, a campus might include advanced manufacturing facilities or even large data centers that need a steady, reliable power source. The DOE’s goal is to create an organized strategy for the country’s energy future while helping local economies grow.

“Unleashing the next American nuclear renaissance will drive innovation, fuel economic growth, and create good-paying American jobs while delivering the affordable, reliable and secure energy America needs to power its future,” said U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright.

How States Can Get Involved

The DOE isn’t forcing any state to be a part of this project. They are asking states to speak up if they want to participate and tell the government what they need to make it work. Some states might focus on training new workers, while others might want to prioritize building new infrastructure or testing advanced reactor designs.

The government wants to hear about the specific incentives and funding models that would make these projects sustainable in the long term. According to the DOE, this is an open call for ideas on how to share the risks and the rewards of bringing nuclear technology to the American industry.