Understand the evolving landscape of AI and its connection to other technologies as projected in the latest IEEE report.

IEEE just released its Technology Megatrends 2030 Report, and it shows how interconnected tech is becoming. The findings draw from 168 experts across 38 countries to see where things are heading over the next decade.

Instead of treating breakthroughs as isolated events, the panel found that AI growth, computer hardware, and energy demands are directly tied together.

“For decades, technology forecasting has been about what machines will be able to do,” said Mary Ellen Randall, 2026 IEEE President, CEO, and IEEE Fellow. “This report shifts the conversation to something far more important: how these advances will intersect with one another to shape human lives. The data makes clear that trust, safety, and human connection must guide every major breakthrough in the decade ahead.”

Daily Life, Jobs, & Power Grids

Here’s what the report projects for everyday life over the coming years:

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Conversations over typing: The way we interact with computers is shifting away from text typing. Within two to three years, expect real-time audio and video interactions to take over.

Shift in jobs: AI literacy is becoming a standard work skill across office, trade, and technical roles. Companies will need to focus on workforce training, security, and trust to adapt.

Personalized healthcare: Rated as the highest-impact tech in the study, personalized medicine scored 4.93 out of 5.00 for improving human life. AI is moving tailored treatments and early disease diagnostics out of labs and into daily medical care within four years.

Energy demands: Data infrastructure already uses roughly 10% of global electricity. Better chip efficiency won’t cut total power use, because companies will simply use the extra efficiency to run more hardware.

“We are seeing a fundamental shift in how technology evolves,” said Dejan Milojicic, Chair of the IEEE Future Directions Committee Industry Advisory Board and IEEE Fellow. “AI is no longer operating in a vacuum; it is now deeply connected to our energy, infrastructure, and physical systems. Because these trends are so intertwined, we need a big-picture approach to building tech, alongside a workforce that is ready to continuously learn and adapt.”

“As a public charity dedicated to advancing technology for the benefit of humanity, IEEE believes progress must be measured by more than technology development and implementation speed,” said Sophia Muirhead, IEEE Executive Director and COO. “Whether retraining the global workforce or integrating AI responsibly into daily life, the success of these megatrends depends on ensuring innovation strengthens human well‑being and public trust.”