Learn how to protect your home before cold weather strikes with crucial maintenance tips from Glenpool service experts.

Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, a Glenpool, Oklahoma-based service company, advises homeowners to prepare their homes for colder weather to ensure safety and comfort during fall and winter. Cassie Pound, vice president and co-owner, emphasizes the importance of preventive maintenance to avoid emergencies and maintain system efficiency. Regular maintenance not only ensures comfort but also protects home investments by meeting manufacturer warranty requirements

Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric urges homeowners to prepare for colder weather now

Tulsa area home service experts share fall maintenance tips to help families stay safe, comfortable and worry-free all season

TULSA, Okla., Oct. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric, a leading HVAC, plumbing and electric service company located in Glenpool, Oklahoma, says fall is the perfect time to prepare homes for colder weather and avoid seasonal problems before winter arrives.

“With cooler weather on the way, it’s important for homeowners to make sure their homes are ready for winter,” said Cassie Pound, vice president and co-owner of Quality Heating, Cooling, Plumbing & Electric. “Simple steps like checking your furnace, testing smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, and insulating pipes can save homeowners from a lot of stress once temperatures drop. Preventive maintenance is always more desirable than an unexpected emergency, and it helps keep your family safe, comfortable and worry-free all season long.”

As the weather begins to cool off, it’s important to remember that fall can reveal hidden household hazards. From heating systems working overtime to increased electrical use and plumbing strain, a little preventive care now can help families avoid scary surprises later in the season.

Pound said homeowners should:

Be aware of carbon monoxide leaks: Faulty furnaces, gas water heaters and blocked vents can lead to dangerous carbon monoxide buildup. Because this gas is invisible and odorless, it’s critical to have carbon monoxide detectors installed and tested regularly.

Faulty furnaces, gas water heaters and blocked vents can lead to dangerous carbon monoxide buildup. Because this gas is invisible and odorless, it’s critical to have carbon monoxide detectors installed and tested regularly. Schedule a heating inspection: Before firing up the furnace for the season, have it checked by a licensed technician. Dust, debris or worn components can cause inefficiency or even fires if ignored.

Before firing up the furnace for the season, have it checked by a licensed technician. Dust, debris or worn components can cause inefficiency or even fires if ignored. Have an electrical inspection: Older homes or those without a recent inspection may have outdated wiring or overloaded outlets, which are both major fire hazards. A professional inspection ensures your system is ready for increased seasonal use.

Older homes or those without a recent inspection may have outdated wiring or overloaded outlets, which are both major fire hazards. A professional inspection ensures your system is ready for increased seasonal use. Protect pipes from the cold: A sudden freeze can burst uninsulated pipes, leading to costly water damage. Wrap exposed pipes and disconnect garden hoses before temperatures dip.

A sudden freeze can burst uninsulated pipes, leading to costly water damage. Wrap exposed pipes and disconnect garden hoses before temperatures dip. Check your smoke detectors: With candles, fireplaces and space heaters in use, fall sees a spike in house fires. Test alarms monthly and replace batteries at least once a year.

With candles, fireplaces and space heaters in use, fall sees a spike in house fires. Test alarms monthly and replace batteries at least once a year. Watch for flickering lights or burning smells: These could indicate loose wiring or overloaded circuits. If you notice these warning signs, turn off the power and call a licensed electrician immediately.

These could indicate loose wiring or overloaded circuits. If you notice these warning signs, turn off the power and call a licensed electrician immediately. Keep outdoor systems in check: Clear gutters and downspouts to prevent water backups, and ensure outdoor lighting is working properly for trick-or-treaters and visitors.

“Regular maintenance also does more than keep your home comfortable, it protects your investment,” Pound said. “Many manufacturers require annual service to honor their warranties. Taking care of your systems now means you’ll be covered later if something does go wrong.”

