Private investment in fusion energy is rising quickly. According to the Fusion Industry Association’s 2026 report, 56 fusion companies raised $4.48 billion in the past year. This is a 69% increase from 2025 and marks the highest annual total since tracking started in 2021. Altogether, funding has reached $14.24 billion, and the industry now employs more than 16,000 people.

Simply put, nuclear fusion happens when two light atoms combine to form a heavier atom, releasing a large amount of energy. This is the same process that powers the Sun and stars. Fusion is a very clean energy source that does not create long-lasting radioactive waste, and it is almost limitless. The main long-term challenge is reaching the extreme temperatures needed, over 180 million degrees Fahrenheit, to create the conditions found in a star’s core.

Major Investments and Early Customers

Large funding rounds have fueled the rapid growth over the past few years. Commonwealth Fusion Systems raised $863 million in August 2025, and Inertia Enterprises brought in $450 million in February 2026. Helion Energy secured $465 million in June, and Proxima Fusion followed with $518 million in July. TAE Technologies and General Fusion are also planning to join the Nasdaq exchange in 2026, which will attract more investment and increase public market oversight.

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At the same time, commercial interest is growing. The energy needs of AI are leading to more power purchase agreements, such as Microsoft’s 2023 deal with Helion and Google’s 2025 deal with CFS. Currently, six companies have siting agreements, and five have commitments from commercial buyers.

Future Challenges for Fusion

“This year’s report shows how far fusion has come – from being defined by national labs and government R&D programs to being dominated by private fusion investment totaling over $4bn in just one year,” comments Andrew Holland, CEO of the Fusion Industry Association. “This year’s record funding comes at a time when the imperative for fusion energy is greater than ever as energy security demands and environmental threats are joined by the need for huge amounts of clean energy to fuel the AI revolution.”

Most companies (71%) expect to deliver commercial electricity by the 2030s, but there are still major challenges. For 67% of companies, funding remains the biggest short-term issue, with an average of $2.7 billion needed to build a working plant. Teams also need to solve technical problems such as improving power efficiency, achieving tritium self-sufficiency, and developing materials that can withstand neutron exposure.

“I’m confident that the sector has the ability to deliver commercial fusion in the 2030s. The existence of siting agreements and power purchase agreements shows that commercial fusion energy is on the horizon,” Holland added. “However, alongside private investment, fusion companies still need the support of governments to address common challenges including the availability of resilient materials and the fusion fuel cycle. The governments that update their programs and funding priorities to meet the sector’s needs today will be the ones to capitalize on this vital emerging industry.”