Listen to Article

Deep Fission is an advanced nuclear energy company with a novel idea, deploying small modular reactors one mile underground. The wild concept is becoming reality. Deep Fission selected the Great Plains Industrial Park in Kansas as the site for its advanced nuclear reactor project. This will be the site of the company’s Gravity Nuclear Reactor.

Deep Fission is participating in the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Reactor Pilot Program. Through this program, regulatory pathways under the Atomic Energy Act are streamlined to accelerate next-gen nuclear technology. Pending DOE authorization, the company plans to complete construction and achieve a self-sustaining nuclear chain by July 4, 2026.

Deep Fission’s Family Approach

Deep Fission’s founders, Elizabeth and Richard Muller, are a father-daughter duo with backgrounds in science and entrepreneurship. The company comprises experienced scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs who want to change the energy landscape.

Deep Fission currently has 24 patent applications, one of which is an already approved U.S. application, and over 40 unique innovations. Earlier this year, the company raised $30 million in a private placement and completed a reverse merger, becoming publicly traded.

Underground Nuclear Reactors

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

The project has a subterranean design, leveraging methods from nuclear, oil & gas, and geothermal industries by placing the reactors a mile underground. According to the engineers, burying it beneath the surface allows the surrounding geology to provide “billions of tons of passive shielding and natural containment.” This method enhances safety and security while reducing cost, surface footprint, and visual impact.

“This pilot is an exciting first step toward an energy-abundant America,” said Deep Fission Co-Founder and CEO Liz Muller. “Our Gravity reactor is designed to deliver safer, faster, and dramatically cheaper energy.”

Deep Fission signed a letter of intent with the Great Plains Development Authority, with future plans to develop a full-scale commercial project at the same location.

The Great Palins Industrial Park is 14,000 acres. Selecting this location was not random on Deep Fission’s part. With this much real estate to work with, Deep Fission could potentially scale its operations for decades. As a result, Kansas could become a major hub for advanced nuclear energy development in the U.S.