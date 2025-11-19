New development could allow sodium to replace lithium in modern batteries.

As demand for clean alternatives continues to grow, the limitations of lithium batteries are becoming more prevalent. For example, their cost, flammability, and reliance on scarce materials are gaining more attention. Researchers at Western University in Ontario, Canada, have developed a promising new material for solid-state sodium batteries, which could potentially be a more efficient and safer alternative.

Today’s lithium-ion batteries power essential electronics from smartphones to electric vehicles. However, they contain flammable liquid electrolytes and rely on scarce and expensive elements.

“Right now, most of the batteries we use contain flammable liquid electrolytes and rare elements like lithium,” said Dr. Yang Zhao, a professor in the Department of Mechanical and Materials Engineering at Western. “Sodium is much more abundant and cheaper, and if we can make it work in a solid-state form of the electrolyte, it could be cheaper, safer, and long-lasting.”

A Cleaner, Cheaper, and Safer Alternative to Lithium Batteries

Solid-state batteries are an appealing option because they’re designed to replace the hazardous liquid electrolytes with a solid material. As a result, it makes the battery safer and extends the device’s lifespan between charges. However, there is a scientific challenge of getting sodium ions to move quickly and reliably through solid structures.

Dr. Zhao addresses this issue with a new solid-state electrolyte material incorporating sulfur and chlorine. Sulfur is a key component because it was engineered to boost conductivity by easing the pathway for ions to move through the structure.

Additionally, the material possesses “excellent” thermal and mechanical stability. Researchers say this is a critical feature for batteries that endure countless charge-discharge cycles and operate across diverse temperatures. Moreover, the design resists degradation when it comes in contact with other battery components, a common flaw in solid-state concepts.

Discovering the Breakthrough With Powerful X-Rays

The research team utilized the Canadian Light Source’s (CLS) powerful X-rays to gain an understanding of the material’s performance at the atomic level. These X-rays allowed them to observe the ions’ intricate movements within the solid electrolyte.

“These X-ray tools allow us to see the local chemical environment, ion pathways, and bonding structures in ways that regular lab instruments can’t,” said Zhao. “They’re absolutely essential for developing solid-state battery materials.”

Despite solid-state technology being years away from commercial use, Dr. Zhao remains optimistic.

“We’re making real progress toward safer, more cost-effective batteries,” he concluded.