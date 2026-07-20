Aalo Atomics is partnering with Rockwell Automation to control its new modular nuclear reactors designed for AI data centers.

Aalo Atomics believes that modular nuclear power is the best way to power AI data centers. As AI data centers continue to make headlines, the need for clean electricity to power them is significant and growing.

To make that happen safely, the company is teaming up with Rockwell Automation, a global giant focused on industrial automation and digital transformation.

Rockwell announced that it will provide the control platform for Aalo’s new Aalo-X test reactor. Aalo is building small, modular nuclear plants specifically designed to power modern AI hubs. Rockwell is supplying its ControlLogix platform to handle reactor operations, keep the system reliable, and speed up development timelines.

Aalo already hit criticality, meaning the reactor reached a self-sustaining state, on its pilot reactor ahead of its July 4, 2026, deadline. This step is part of a U.S. Department of Energy pilot program meant to help companies test and authorize advanced nuclear tech faster.

Fast and Safe

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The Aalo-X reactor acts as a real-world testbed. Instead of just looking at computer models, the company can check how its system performs in a live environment. Rockwell’s tech is built to handle the full lifecycle of the project, meaning the same systems used in testing can scale up to manage future operations.

“This collaboration highlights the growing need for proven industrial control systems to enable new energy technologies at scale,” said Brian Holte, VP, Global Industry Sales at Rockwell Automation. “By supporting Aalo’s path to first criticality, we’re demonstrating how flexible, resilient platforms can accelerate the commercialization of advanced reactor designs.”

The Path to Commercial Nuclear Power

Building a first-of-its-kind nuclear reactor requires a lot of precision, especially when it comes to the automated systems running the core.

“Rockwell brings deep expertise in mission-critical control systems that are essential for achieving our accelerated program milestones,” said Yasir Arafat, President & CTO, Aalo Atomics. “Having a trusted automation partner is key to executing safely and efficiently and will help us pave the way towards commercial power.”

The two companies plan to keep working together as the program moves forward. The teams want to use the Aalo-X test reactor to build a strong foundation for future commercial power deployments.