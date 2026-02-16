The artificial intelligence demand increases, so does the need for renewable energy to power data centers.

Texas is about to get a lot more solar power, and it’s all thanks to a new deal between TotalEnergies and Google. The two companies just signed agreements for 1 GW of solar capacity, which is enough to provide 28 TWh of renewable energy over the next 15 years.

The energy will come from two massive new Texas solar farms in Wichita and Mustang Creek. TotalEnergies plans to start building these sites in the second quarter of 2026. Once they’re up and running, the electricity will go straight toward powering Google’s AI data centers.

Powering the Future of AI

As tech companies expand their infrastructure for things like AI, they need a massive amount of reliable power. This deal helps solve that problem by adding new energy directly to the local grid. It also builds on a recent 1.2 GW deal from Clearway, a company half-owned by TotalEnergies, to support Google’s operations across the Northeast and Central U.S.

“We are pleased to sign these agreements to supply renewable electricity to Google in Texas, representing the largest renewable PPA volume ever signed by TotalEnergies in the United States,” said Marc-Antoine Pignon, Vice President Renewables U.S. for TotalEnergies. “This highlights TotalEnergies’ strategy to deliver tailored renewable energy solutions that support the decarbonization goals of digital players, particularly data centers.”

“Through this PPA, TotalEnergies is also addressing the challenges of land availability and power supply for data centers by enabling large-scale colocation opportunities,” Pignon added.

Good News for Local Communities

Beyond powering the AI demand, these projects are expected to help the local economy. Building the solar farms will create hundreds of jobs during the construction phase. Additionally, the tax revenue from the sites will help fund public services in Texas for years to come.

Will Conkling, Director of Clean Energy and Power at Google, said, “Our agreement with TotalEnergies adds necessary new generation to the local system, boosting the amount of affordable and reliable power supply available to serve the entire region.”

TotalEnergies already has 10 GW of solar, wind, and battery storage assets across the country, with about half of that located in Texas.