Revolution Wind is a joint venture between Ørsted and Skyborn Renewables that recently started sending electricity to the regional grid. It is a 704-megawatt offshore project designed to provide enough power for more than 350,000 homes and businesses across Rhode Island and Connecticut.

The electricity is being delivered under 20-year, fixed-price agreements. This matters because energy prices can be volatile, but these contracts give local utilities a stable price point for the next two decades. According to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, this could save ratepayers in the region as much as $500 million a year in wholesale energy costs once everything is fully operational.

“Revolution Wind is adding affordable, reliable American-made energy to New England’s grid, helping to meet growing energy demand and lower consumer costs,” said Amanda Dasch, Chief Development Officer at Ørsted.

Powering the Winter With Offshore Wind Energy

One of the biggest hurdles for the New England grid is winter, because when temperatures drop, energy supplies often get tight and prices spike. This project is expected to produce its strongest output during those cold months. ISO New England, which manages the grid, has pointed out that offshore wind is becoming a key part of keeping the lights on during those winter peaks.

Additionally, the project has supported over 2,000 workers in construction and shipping, including more than 1,000 local union members. It has also helped kickstart a bit of a domestic shipbuilding boom. Ørsted is putting nearly $700 million into American vessel contracts, which has led to the construction of 14 new ships right here in the U.S.

“Built by local, highly skilled union workers, Revolution Wind is a testament to states tapping their energy resources to strengthen regional energy security,” Dasch said. “We’re grateful to the leadership of Rhode Island and Connecticut, our labor partners, utility customers, and the many other stakeholders whose collaboration has made this milestone possible.”