TVA and Type One Energy advanced their collaboration in support of a 350-megawatt fusion power plant.

Listen to Article

The Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) announced a partnership with Type One Energy to explore a potential commercial fusion power plant. This collaboration is built on a Letter of Intent (LOI) regarding possibly installing Type One Energy’s Infinity Two technology at TVA’s former coal plant, Bull Run Fossil Plant near Oak Ridge, Tennessee.

According to Type One Energy, the nuclear fusion site would have a capacity of 350 megawatts.

From Fossil Fuel Site to Nuclear Fusion Plant

The Infinity Two project is based on stellarator fusion technology. According to the companies, it’s the only fusion method to have demonstrated highly efficient and stable operation, which is crucial for reliable, on-demand power. Harnessing this kind of energy is important for today’s economy, with growing demands for artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and advanced manufacturing.

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. ... * Select list(s) to subscribe to All Contacts - Opens in 18 Months Yes, I would like to receive emails from TOMORROW’S WORLD TODAY®. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

Type One Energy is reportedly developing its technology with existing materials to support a near-term deployment.

Additionally, TVA says the partnership reinforces its commitment to advanced nuclear innovations.

“TVA is a leader in pursuing advanced nuclear technologies we need to power America’s economic prosperity and fuel artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and advanced manufacturing,” said Don Moul, TVA President and CEO. “We are strategically partnering with innovative companies like Type One Energy to advance the development of nuclear technologies, and I am excited about the possibility of the first U.S. commercial stellarator fusion power plant being built in the Tennessee Valley.”

The Tennessee governor, Bill Lee, believes the project will create high-quality jobs and drive economic growth in the region. According to the two companies, final decisions on funding and construction are still subject to TVA Board approval and regulatory review.

“We are proud that the first U.S. commercial stellarator fusion project could be developed in Oak Ridge, creating high-quality jobs and driving continued economic growth and opportunity for Tennesseans,” Governor Lee said.