In June 2026, California switched on the Tumbleweed energy storage facility in Kern County. The facility is a massive battery plant built by REV Renewables. Yet what’s interesting about the facility is that it can discharge power for eight hours.

The standard lithium-ion batteries used for the grid only last four hours. Hence, this is the first battery of its kind in the state.

Why Eight Hours Matter

The sun shines brightly over California during the day, producing a significant amount of energy. Yet after six PM, when the sun sets, electricity demand increases as people come home from work and turn on their televisions.

Standard batteries made electricity available until ten PM. Afterward, the power plants had to rely on fossil fuels to run the generators until morning. Tumbleweed energy storage facilities store the solar energy during the day and supply power between six PM and two AM. This coincides with the time when the demand for electricity is at its peak and when the solar production is at zero.

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A Surprisingly Simple Fix

You might think building a battery that can provide energy for eight hours requires a significant amount of technology. However, it does not.

The developers of the facility just doubled the number of battery boxes that would use the same technology. The problem with using twice the amount of batteries was the cost. Hence, several power organizations in California had to commit to a power supply contract for this facility to be built.

Some limitations to the battery exist. Since the power cells discharge for eight hours, the time it takes to charge the facility is equally long. Hence, the facility must be charged during the sunny periods of daylight. This becomes a problem during the winter months when the sun does not shine as brightly in the state.

However, this development allows people to prove a point in the energy industry. You do not have to wait for a futuristic invention to provide 100% clean energy for the state. Instead, you can just build a bigger box to store the energy from the sun.