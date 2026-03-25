Advanced “small modular reactors” can be added one at a time to meet the surging electricity needs of data centers and factories.

X-energy and Talen Energy recently signed a deal to explore bringing small modular reactors (SMRs) to Pennsylvania and the surrounding region. It’s a move meant to tackle the massive power demand from data centers, new factories, and the general shift toward electric everything.

Instead of the massive cooling towers we usually associate with nuclear power, these companies are looking at the XE-100. It’s a smaller, high-temperature gas-cooled reactor. The plan is to see if they can build three or more of these plants, with each plant housing four individual units.

Powering Up the Reactors In Stages

One of the more interesting parts of this technology is how it actually rolls out. Traditional power plants are usually “all or nothing.” You build it, and then it turns on. With the XE-100, each unit can start running on its own. This means a company can add power in stages to match exactly how much they need at the time.

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Because these reactors can use air-cooling systems, they don’t need to be right next to a water source. That opens up a lot of options for where they can be built, including old fossil-fuel sites that already have power lines and workers ready to go.

“Our agreement with Talen is an important step forward to strengthen baseload capacity and meet growing energy demands in the PJM market,” said Dinkar Bhatia, X-energy’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Our small modular reactor technology is uniquely suited to meet these demand opportunities reliably and safely, with the scalability and flexibility to deploy across a range of project sites.”

The Future Power Demand

For Talen, this is about keeping the lights on while moving toward cleaner energy. The two companies will spend the coming months doing feasibility studies and checking out potential sites. It’s part of a bigger trend, as X-energy is already working on similar projects with big names like Amazon and Dow.

“Talen believes that future power demand needs an all-of-the-above supply approach, and this includes new nuclear technology. Commercial nuclear energy is a proven carbon-free energy source that provides for energy independence and diversification,” said Talen President Terry Nutt. “We look forward to working with X-energy as part of our broader commitment to Powering the Future.”