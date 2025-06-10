Microsoft unveiled two handheld Xbox consoles but have yet to put a price tag on them.

Listen to Article

After nearly a decade of rumors surrounding a handheld Xbox device, the gaming community can now breathe a sigh of relief. Microsoft unveiled not one but two handheld Xbox gaming consoles: the ROG Xbox Ally and the ROG Xbox Ally X. Microsoft partnered with Asus, a company that has been developing handhelds since 2023.

Gamers will have to wait a little longer because the consoles are scheduled to release later this year during the holiday season. If sales are good and the consoles have positive feedback, Microsoft could consider a fully native Xbox handheld. Asus currently makes the ROG Ally and ROG Ally X.

Two Xbox Handhelds

As mentioned before, there are two versions: the base version and the enhanced version with more memory and storage. Both versions offer the same 7-inch screen with 1080p resolution.

“Whether you’re at home or on the go, your favorite games should follow you,” Xbox head of gaming devices Roanne Sones told the BBC. “Both handhelds allow players to play natively, via the cloud, or remotely with their Xbox console in another room.”

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. ... * Select list(s) to subscribe to All Contacts - Opens in 18 Months Yes, I would like to receive emails from TOMORROW’S WORLD TODAY®. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

Another major difference with the “X” version is the larger battery and a more powerful processor. However, all of these specs come at a cost, which is the weight. Compared to the newly released Nintendo Switch 2, which weighs 534g, the Xbox ROG Ally weighs 670g, and the X version weighs 715g. Their weights are slightly different, but definitely heavier than what handheld gamers are used to.

Like the Nintendo Switch, which was released three days before Microsoft made its announcement, the Xbox ROG Ally devices will be hybrid. Meaning you can play on the go or connect it to a device, such as a TV or Monitor, to play on a bigger screen.

Users will reportedly be able to log into their Game Pass and access all of their games, potentially allowing a gamer to jump into hundreds of games.

“Because these handhelds run Windows, you have access to games you can’t get elsewhere, so you can enjoy the full freedom and versatility of PC gaming,” said Sones.

One question remains, however, and that is the cost. Microsoft has yet to announce the price of either device.