The Next Evolution in Noise Cancellation

The WH-1000XM6 headphones are powered by a new HD Noise Canceling Processor QN3 that is seven times faster than the previous model and uses twelve microphones, 1.5 times more than the WH-1000XM5, to fine-tune sounds in real time. The precise detection of the twelve microphones allows for more accurate and adaptive noise cancellation to fit the user’s environment. Whether looking to block out noise on a busy commute or stay focused in the office, the WH-1000XM6 sound experience is built to be seamless and powerful anywhere.

Additionally, Sony’s new Adaptive NC Optimizer delivers unmatched noise canceling precision that adjusts to any form of external noise and air pressure. Plus, the specially designed driver unit is optimally tuned for enhanced noise cancellation.

Auto Ambient Sound mode is even more accurate at adapting to listeners’ surroundings in real time, balancing music and external sound. Microphones are used to filter noise, letting in only important noises like announcements and conversations. Adjust settings automatically or fine-tune them 2manually in the Sony | Sound Connect app.

Premium Sound, Co-Created with the Masters

The WH-1000XM6 headphones were developed in collaboration with world-renowned mastering audio engineers at three of the industry’s top recording studios – Sterling Sound, Battery Studios, and Coast Mastering – to refine every note for studio-level accuracy and deliver a superior music experience the way the artist intended.

The team of Grammy-winning and Grammy-nominated engineers who contributed to the WH-1000XM6 commitment to deliver the artist’s intended sound includes Randy Merrill (Sterling Sound), Chris Gehringer (Sterling Sound), Mike Piacentini (Battery Studios), and Michael Romanowski (Coast Mastering).

“Sony has always been a benchmark for premium quality, and the WH-1000XM6 headphones take it to a new level,” says Randy Merrill, Mastering Engineer from Sterling Studio who took part in the co-creation of the WH-1000XM6 headphones. “They transport me to a different world with their excellent bass, frequency response, soundstage and detail and truthfully represent the sounds of the recordings that we work so hard to make.”

Mike Piacentini from Battery Studios states, “we, as mastering engineers, spend a lot of time with the artists and producers to make their vision sound as intended. With the WH-1000XM6, listeners will have a more enjoyable experience because they’re hearing every emotion, engineering decision, and songwriting choice that the artist and engineer have made.”

Engineered to Perfection

The WH-1000XM6 are engineered to perfection with the specially designed driver unit delivering clarity that feels almost tangible, and every detail with precision.

The high rigidity carbon fiber composite material dome and uniquely developed voice coil structure brings out the subtleties in every frequency—making vocals sound richer, instruments more defined, and bringing out the emotion in the track.

The WH-1000XM6 supports the High-Resolution Audio and High-Resolution Audio Wireless, thanks to LDAC, Sony’s industry-adopted audio coding technology3. In addition, using Edge-AI, DSEE Extreme™ upscales compressed digital music files in real time to restore high range sound lost in compression.

The Sony | Sound Connect app makes it even easier to fine tune the entertainment experience on the WH-1000XM62. When listening to music, listeners can customize their perfect sound with the 10-band EQ or create a spacious feel with Background Music Effect. Gamers can also enjoy the Game EQ, developed with Sony’s expertise from INZONE, its gaming gear brand, to enhance sound quality for first-person shooter (FPS) gaming. For those watching movies on the go, the WH-1000XM6 also feature 360 Reality Audio Upmix for Cinema that brings spatial sound experience to transport listeners into the movie from 2ch stereo sound by Sony’s unique upmix and 360 Spatial Sound technology.

Always Be Heard with the Ultra Clear Call Quality

The WH-1000XM6 gives clarity to every call with an advanced six-microphone AI-based beamforming system that isolates the user’s voice from background noise, even in noisy environments. Users can now mute4 instantly with a touch of a button.

Masterfully Crafted for All-Day Comfort

The familiar iconic design of the 1000X series has been taken to the next level with an elegant, soft fit wider headband featuring synthetic leather ensuring a pressure-free fit. The asymmetrical headband design makes it easy to identify the left and right side with just a glance.

The earpads are designed for all-day wear thanks to stretchable material that provides a secure yet gentle fit to reduce pressure while still blocking external noise.

Plus, the intuitive controls allow users to easily switch between noise canceling, ambient sound, and mic mute5 with tactile buttons and a responsive touch panel.

Inspired by products with handcrafted precision workmanship, the folding mechanism on the WH-1000XM6 is crafted using advance metal injection for a seamless durable fold, while designed to slip easily into bags and airplane pockets. The compact case now features a magnetic closure for convenient access.

More Intuitive, Smarter than Ever

The WH-1000XM6 now has Scene-based Listening, a new intuitive feature that uses sensing technology to automatically play music according to the user’s activity and adjust noise cancellation level based on their environment and location. Quick Access and Scene-based Listening can connect to the top music service including Amazon Music (via “Amazon Music Play Now”)6, Apple Music7, Spotify (via “Spotify Tap”)8 and YouTube Music9.

The WH-1000XM6 supports LE (low energy) Audio, delivering ultra-low latency for flawless gaming and effortless access to broadcasts with AuraCast10, with exceptional sound quality. The Multi-Point and Auto Switch makes switching between devices seamless, so listeners are always connected without interruption.

Users can now listen and charge at the same time by simply plugging in the USB charging cable. The WH-1000XM6 headphones come with up to 30 hours of battery life with noise cancelling on, so users can enjoy superlative sound even on long trips, with a remarkable three-hours’ worth of charge in just three minutes11.

Partnership with global superstar Post Malone

Sony has partnered with 9x Diamond-certified, GRAMMY® Award-nominated global icon Post Malone as part of Sony’s “For The Music” audio brand campaign. As one of the most influential and genre-defying artists of his generation, Post Malone embodies the spirit of authenticity, creativity, and connection—values that lie at the core of Sony’s approach to audio innovation. “Great sound is essential for me when I’m making and listening to music,” said Post Malone. “These new noise canceling headphones make you feel completely inside the music.” As part of the campaign, Post Malone worked alongside Sony’s team to create a series of ads that showcase how Sony’s audio technology transforms the listening experience, making fans feel like they’re sharing a moment with the artist in real-time.

Made with the environment in mind

Sony has designed these headphones with the environment in mind. The WH-1000XM6 packaging is made from 100% paper materials. Sony continues to advance the adoption of Sony’s proprietary paper, Original Blended Material, for the packaging of its flagship headphone model, the 1000X series (the WF-1000XM5, WF-1000XM4, WH-1000XM5 and WH-1000XM6). Original Blended Material is an environmentally conscious paper material made from bamboo, sugarcane fibres, and post-consumer recycled paper12.

For The Music

Sony established the brand platform “For The Music” for its premier consumer and professional audio products and services. With “For The Music,” Sony is affirming itself as the premier audio brand connecting music creators and consumers, aiming to create authentic music experiences and transcend emotion for fans by supporting creator vision over everything.

Pricing and availability

The WH-1000XM6 are available now in Black, Platinum Silver, and Midnight Blue with a suggested retail price of $449.99 USD / $599.99 CAN at Sony.com, Best Buy, Amazon and other authorized dealers.

