Here are a few unique and personal finds that will leave mom feeling appreciated this Mother’s Day.

After you get her a card and some flowers, you have to choose a gift that shows your mom how much you appreciate her. For moms with a wide range of interests, here are a few unique and personal finds that will make her Mother’s Day.

Inspiration

For moms who love the great outdoors, bring a slice of that joy close to home with a Birdbuddy smart birdfeeder. The smart feeder has a built-in camera that captures high-quality video and audio of visiting birds, with advanced AI that can instantly identify bird species, health, and other animals as well. Now, your mom can get real-time alerts when the birds are visiting.

Creation

Whether your mom is a pro or aspiring artist, this little watercolor booklet is the perfect activity to get her creative juices flowing between projects. The illustrations or lines are pre-drawn, which allows you to focus solely on painting. The unique, sketch-style of the illustration pages also includes tips for each piece.

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Innovation

Sales for red light therapy masks took off during the holidays last year, and they still make a relaxing and innovative gift. The unique red light therapy works to reduce wrinkles and promote healthier, more youthful skin. It also provides a mindful, spa-like experience at home, which can be relaxing, similar to face masks. This model from Omnilux recommends 3-5, 10-minute treatments per week for 4-6 weeks.

Production

Another flower option that’s also a wonderful gift for a crafty mom is a LEGO building kit. They have a wide range of floral build options, from sunflowers to bonsai trees. Bonus points for picking mom’s favorite flowers; she’ll love that you remembered.