JMGO has launched its PicoPlay series, a new line of ultra-portable, coffee-cup-sized projectors designed for on-the-go streaming and social entertainment. Featuring HD 1080P projection, built-in Google TV, vertical video support, and hands-free auto-adjustment, the PicoPlay and PicoPlay+ bring a high-performance, party-ready experience to any space. Now available on Amazon, these compact projectors are built for mobility, ambiance, and effortless usability.

JMGO Launches PicoPlay Series: Coffee-Cup-Sized Projectors Designed for Streaming, Social Vibes, and Mobility

SHENZHEN, July 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On July 1, JMGO, a leader in optical technology, officially unveiled the PicoPlay series, a new line of coffee-cup-sized portable projectors built for modern lifestyles. The series features two models, PicoPlay and PicoPlay+, each combining compact form, powerful projection, and integrated social entertainment tools.

The PicoPlay series is now available on Amazon and will soon be launched on offline retail channels across Europe. Both devices are designed to cater to the growing demand for flexible, on-the-go streaming and immersive visual experiences, all without the bulk of traditional projectors.

Both models deliver high-definition 1080P projection using DLP technology, supported by 400–450 ISO lumens of brightness. This enables sharp, vibrant visuals that significantly outperform conventional 100–200-lumen projectors. Integrated with official Google TV, the projectors offer access to over 10,000 apps and more than 700,000 movies and shows, with intuitive content recommendations and low-lag streaming performance.

Designed for seamless usability, the PicoPlay series introduces a simplified control interface featuring an action button for app shortcuts and touch controls for fast navigation, even in the absence of a remote. The auto-keystone adjustment is powered by a gimbal-inspired design that auto-focuses and aligns the image as the projector is tilted or moved. This hands-free calibration ensures instant setup with no manual adjustment required.

The series goes further in transforming entertainment into a social experience. Its Bluetooth speaker mode allows 360° music playback, while a Vertical Play feature optimizes TikTok, Instagram Reels, and YouTube Shorts for large-screen vertical viewing. Enhancing the ambiance, colorful ambient lights and soft shadow filters create dynamic visual effects that sync with music or elevate a room’s atmosphere, whether for winding down or hosting a party.

Measuring just 85mm in diameter and weighing no more than 0.74kg, the PicoPlay series is engineered for portability. Both models are compatible with JMGO’s Power Bank Stand, a sleek, all-black accessory that functions as a projector stand and provides up to four hours of battery-powered runtime, making the projectors ideal for parties, outdoor events, or movie nights off the grid.