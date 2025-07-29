Industry-First All-Around Dynamic Outdoor Wall Light Available Now

Listen to Article

Govee has announced the launch of the Govee Outdoor UpDown Wall Light, the industry’s first all-around dynamic outdoor wall light. Designed to transform any outdoor space with immersive ambiance, this advanced fixture features independently adjustable lighting on all four sides using a combination of RGBWW and RGBIC technology, delivering 360° customizable illumination in over 16 million colors. With smart integration via the Govee Home App, Matter compatibility, and AI-powered scene suggestions, users can effortlessly personalize their lighting experience.

Govee Launches Industry-First All-Around Dynamic Outdoor Wall Light

SEATTLE, July 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Govee, a global leader in smart lighting innovation, today announces the launch of the Govee Outdoor UpDown Wall Light, the industry’s first all-around dynamic wall light featuring independently adjustable colors on all four sides. Built for those seeking immersive ambiance and advanced smart features, this fixture brings a vibrant, customizable glow to any outdoor space — from cozy decks to expansive patios.

All-Around Dynamic Lighting Elevate Outdoor Living

Featuring four adjustable sections, this wall light brings enriched colors and 360° dynamic lighting effects to your outdoor space. The up and down beams feature the RGBWW technology while the right and left sides feature the RGBIC technology, offering stunning 16 million colors or bright white light with endless possibilities to elevate your outdoor space. With 64 preset scenes and 19 DIY modes, users have complete control to curate the perfect lighting for any occasion. Whether you prefer a refined, effortless scene or a vibrant color in every detail, the dynamic and easy-to-use system offers flexibility for all without complexity.

1200lm Brightness for a Comfortable, Balanced Glow

Whether you’re illuminating a dinner setting or setting the mood for a quiet evening outdoors, this fixture provides ample brightness while maintaining a warm and comfortable atmosphere. The adjustable color temperature lets you tailor the light to match any occasion, while the wall-washing design eliminates harsh glares, delivering gentle illumination that enhances rather than overwhelms.

Expansive Updown Beams with Elevated Impact

With wide-coverage beams that outshine standard alternatives, illuminate your home’s architectural details to create a dramatic and visually appealing effect. Delivering wider light coverage than typical outdoor fixtures, the Govee Updown Wall covers a maximum wall-washing area of 12 square meters, making it ideal for illuminating and decorating large wall surfaces — creating a bold, eye-catching statement.

Smart Control with Matter and AI-Powered Customization

Like all Govee lights, the new outdoor lighting solutions offer seamless smart control and ecosystem integration. Control your lights effortlessly using the Govee Home App, voice commands through Amazon Alexa or Google Home, or expand your setup with Matter compatibility. Whether you’re adjusting the lighting remotely, setting schedules, or integrating with other smart devices, managing your outdoor lighting is intuitive and hassle free. Plus, the AI Lighting Bot offers AI-generated lighting suggestions to add a layer of creative inspiration — perfectly adapting scenes to match your environment and mood.

Built to Withstand the Elements

Engineered for longevity, this light is IP66 waterproof and UV resistant, ensuring reliable performance in rain, snow, or intense sunlight. It’s the perfect wall-mounted solution for year-round use — where traditional lighting might fail.

Pricing and Availability

Govee Outdoor UpDown Wall Light will be available on July 29, on the Govee website and Amazon for $129.99 (one pack) or $229.99 (two pack).