Learn about the non-combustible properties of ROCKWOOL stone wool insulation and and upgrades to make your home significantly more fire-resilient.

ROCKWOOL stone wool insulation is a non-combustible, mineral-based product made from volcanic rock, making it an ideal choice for structures in Wildland Urban Interface (WUI) zones. By resisting ignition and not feeding a fire, it helps slow flame spread and reduce smoke, significantly enhancing a building’s fire resilience.

Karen Babel, Director of Marketing & Branding at ROCKWOOL, delves deeper into ROCKWOOL stone wool insulation and offers additional tips for homeowners to mitigate fire risks.

Q: What is ROCKWOOL stone wool insulation, and why is it ideal for WUI (Wildland Urban Interface) zones at higher risk for damage from wildfires?

A: ROCKWOOL stone wool insulation is a non-combustible, mineral-based product made by melting volcanic rock (basalt) and spinning it into durable mineral fibres.

A: By resisting ignition and not feeding a fire, stone wool insulation helps slow flame spread and reduce smoke, thereby enhancing a building’s fire resilience.

Q: Can ROCKWOOL make my home more fire-resilient — and what can’t it do?

A: Incorporating stone wool insulation, which not only resists ignition but also hinders the spread of fire and the development of smoke, contributes to strengthening a building’s ability to withstand fire.

A: However, insulation is only one aspect of constructing resilient structures in fire-prone areas. A variety of materials and construction methods are essential in achieving this goal.

Q: What are the top 3 upgrades a homeowner can make right now to reduce wildfire risk?

A: Maintain your property at least twice a year: remove debris from gutters, roofs, decks and vents; keep combustible materials (firewood, lumber) at least 33 ft from the house and not stored under decks; clear combustible ground cover within 5 ft of the foundation; mow lawns below 4 in and use low, well‑spaced shrubs; and prune trees to leave at least 6.5 ft clearance to the lowest branches.

A: Install simple upgrades: use non‑combustible fencing and ground surfaces within 5 ft of the house; keep a 6‑in non‑combustible gap from ground to siding (e.g., cement board or metal); fit ~1/8‑in (3 mm) non‑combustible screens on all exterior vents except dryer vents; and replace worn or missing weather‑stripping on all doors, including the garage.

A: Make major upgrades: install Class A fire‑resistant roofing (fiber‑cement, metal, or asphalt shingles); non‑combustible siding over non-combustible exterior insulation (stucco, metal, stone, fiber‑cement); multi‑pane or tempered windows and fire‑rated exterior doors; remove conifers within 33 ft of the house; and retrofit decks with fire‑rated, continuous surfacing.

Q: What resources exist to support homeowners, contractors, and architects in building for fire resilience?

A: Many helpful resources exist for homeowners, contractors and architects working on fire‑resilient design and retrofits, including: Living With Fire Program (practical community guidance on defensible space, vegetation management and neighbourhood preparedness); UC ANR — Fire (research‑based extension publications on fuels, landscaping and construction in fire‑prone areas); IBHS — Wildfire (science‑backed research and construction standards, including FORTIFIED programs to reduce ignition risk); CAL FIRE — Ready for Wildfire (state checklists, evacuation planning, home‑hardening and defensible‑space tools); Sustainable Defensible Space (planting guides, case studies and practical defensible‑space strategies); and manufacturer guidance such as ROCKWOOL’s “Building with ROCKWOOL Stone Wool Insulation in Wildfire‑Prone Areas” (product‑specific installation and detailing recommendations to help integrate stone wool into fire‑resilient assemblies).

Q: Where can I find local programs, rebates, or expert help for wildfire resilience in my area?

A: Check with your municipality about any programs, resources, and the availability of subsidies.

