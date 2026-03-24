ANN ARBOR, Mich., March 24, 2026 – Domino’s Pizza Inc. (Nasdaq: DPZ) revolutionized the customer experience by launching its innovative, industry-first Tracker in 2008. Now, the world’s largest pizza company has improved the tool to provide all customers with a better, more detailed experience.

“For 18 years, we’ve been providing customers with the ability to track every step of their order, from when it’s placed to when it’s being made, placed in the oven, and then ready for pickup or delivery,” said Mark Messing, Domino’s vice president of global digital marketing. “Domino’s was one of the first to launch what has become the gold standard in customer convenience across numerous industries. Domino’s Tracker® is a beloved technology, and we’re excited to have made it an even better experience for customers!”

In addition to a new look and feel, Tracker’s updated features include:

A More Precise Ready Time

Customers can now see a more precise time as to when their order will be ready for pickup or delivery. This improved, smarter technology, powered by DomOS, Domino’s proprietary operating system, uses a custom AI order-tracking engine that blends multiple real-time inputs from store team members with machine learning models to ensure the most accurate time estimate.

Live Activities for iOS Users

Domino’s is taking pizza tracking to the next level with the launch of Live Activities, making tracking easier, faster, and more intuitive for millions of iPhone users nationwide. With Live Activities, Domino’s Tracker updates are even closer to customers’ fingertips, as iPhone users can follow their order’s progress right from the Lock Screen – no app switching required. From order placed to out for delivery, key tracker stages and live driver location updates will stay front and center. The result? A premium, at-a-glance experience that keeps customers connected to their pizza every step of the way.

Streamlined Tracking Stages with More Details

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Domino’s Tracker now features simplified stages – “placed,” “make,” “deliver” or “pick up” (depending on if the order is for delivery or carryout), and “mmm!” – with additional information displayed underneath. Customers will have more insight into every stage of their order than ever before. With a single tap, customers can dive deeper to view order details, store information, and a step-by-step breakdown of their order’s progress. They can even see what time their order was placed in the oven, what time their driver left the store, track their driver via GPS, and follow a car progress bar.“

Domino’s continues to amplify our Hungry for MORE strategy by delivering the most delicious food in the industry and relentlessly pursuing operational excellence,” said Messing. “That same commitment drives our approach to technology. We’ve refreshed our app, and now, Domino’s Tracker, to give customers an even better, more detailed view of their order’s progress. We even added an ‘mmm’ stage in Domino’s Tracker because we know customers’ experience doesn’t stop at the store; it ends when customers take that first, delicious bite of pizza. Since its debut in 2008, Domino’s Tracker has followed more than 2.5 billion orders, and we’re excited to follow millions more as we continue innovating.”

To see and use Domino’s new and improved Tracker, download Domino’s app or click “Tracker” on dominos.com.

About Domino’s Pizza®

Founded in 1960, Domino’s Pizza is the largest pizza company in the world, with a significant business in both delivery and carryout. It ranks among the world’s top public restaurant brands with a global enterprise of more than 22,100 stores in over 90 markets. Domino’s had global retail sales of over $20.1 billion in 2025. Its system is comprised of independent franchise owners who accounted for 99% of Domino’s stores as of the end of the fourth quarter of 2025. In the U.S., Domino’s generated more than 85% of U.S. retail sales in 2025 via digital channels and has developed many innovative ordering platforms.

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