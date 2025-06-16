Listen to Article

Gallium Nitride (GaN) technology, a highly efficient semiconductor material, enables smaller, faster, and more reliable chargers by handling higher voltages with less heat and energy loss. UGREEN’s Nexode 500W 6-Port GaN Desktop Fast Charger, the world’s first 500W GaN charger, leverages this technology to power six devices simultaneously, with one USB-C port delivering up to 240W. Priced at $249.99, it’s available now on Amazon.com and UGREEN.com.

UGREEN Launches the Latest Addition to the Nexode Series: The World’s First 500W GaN Charger

BELLEVUE, Wash., June 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — UGREEN, a global innovator in premium charging technology, today unveiled the Nexode 500W 6-Port GaN Desktop Fast Charger – the world’s first 500W gallium nitride (GaN) charger engineered to simultaneously charge six devices with unprecedented power. Combining groundbreaking charging power, intelligent safety systems, and near-universal compatibility, it is built to handle the high-performance demands of professionals, gaming setups, and tech-heavy households.

Unmatched Charging Capacity for Modern Workflows and Power Users

The Nexode 500W 6-Port GaN Desktop Fast Charger eliminates the need for multiple adapters with its five USB-C ports and one USB-A port, enabling concurrent fast charging for six devices. Professionals can power five high-end laps and a smartphone all from a single compact unit, decluttering workspaces and streamlining productivity. One of the five USB-C ports can deliver up to 240W output to a single device, which is easily enough to charge a MacBook Pro 16″ at maximum speed (from 0 to 60% in about 30 minutes). Although there are very few devices currently on the market that can fully utilize 240W USB-C input charging, UGREEN has taken a forward-thinking approach, anticipating future needs and demonstrating a bold vision for the future.

Advanced Engineering for Speed and Safety

At its core, six integrated GaN chips achieve a 95% energy conversion rate, minimizing heat and reducing energy loss. Equipped with multi-channel NTC sensors, the UGREEN Nexode 500W charger monitors temperature in real time, ensuring stable and safe charging even under continuous 500W loads, thus preventing overheating and damage during prolonged high-intensity use. It is ideal for demanding environments such as offices, studios, and high-performance gaming setups.

Universal Compatibility and Smart Power Management

Designed for versatility, the Nexode 500W supports PD 3.1/3.0/2.0, QC 3.0, PPS, AFC, FCP, Apple 5V/2.4A, and BC 1.2 protocols, ensuring compatibility with nearly all laptops, smartphones, tablets, and accessories. Its adaptive power distribution dynamically allocates wattage based on device requirements – prioritizing high-power needs like a gaming laptop while maintaining optimal speeds for lower-wattage devices such as smartphones, all without manual intervention.

Pricing and Availability

The Ugreen Nexode 500W desktop charger is available today and costs $249.99 in the U.S. on Amazon.com, and Ugreen.com. The recommended retail price for Amazon UK is £219.99.

SOURCE UGREEN GROUP LIMITED

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of UGREENS’s promotions. Please refer to Ugreen.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.