Widemount is revolutionizing firefighting with autonomous capabilities, adapting to evolving flames for safer and more efficient operations.

See Through the Smoke, Act Without GPS

Firefighting requires accuracy in unpredictable situations. Thick smoke and extreme heat often make it hard to see, so crews must work with limited visibility.

The Ground Partner That Tracks Fire in Real Time

At CES 2026, Widemount Dynamics Tech introduced a new autonomous robot to address these challenges. This award-winning robot can go into areas that are too dangerous for people.

The robot does not need GPS. Instead, it uses mm-wave radar to move through thick smoke. Its deep learning system determines what is burning and selects the most effective way to extinguish the fire. A specialized system detects the center of the fire and adjusts the spray direction as the flames shift.

This robot also tracks the intensity of the fire, its rate of spread, and its growth rate, then sends live updates to commanders. This stream of intelligence drives safer tactical choices during operations. Chiefs use the data to deploy crews effectively, modify strategies, and determine the precise moment to enter or exit a structure.

The robot provides accuracy when it is hardest to see what is happening. By putting out fires on its own, the Widemount robot keeps first responders safer. It acts as a strong partner on the ground, giving help where it is needed most. This technology shows how data and robotics can work together to save lives.