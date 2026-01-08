Transform your space with Cloud Canvas, a sleek photo display that enhances your room without the clutter of cords and bright screens.

Listen to Article

Digital photo frames are often perceived as practical but unattractive. Their glossy screens, bright lights, and visible cords can clash with cozy, softly lit rooms and overwhelm the photos.

The Screen That Finally Sits Still

At CES 2026, Kent Displays launched Cloud Canvas, a new kind of digital photo frame. It does not need to be plugged in and does not emit harsh or bright light. Using ChromaBurst, a special Cholesteric Liquid Crystal display, it consumes power only when the image is changed. Once the photo is set, the display continues to show it without consuming additional energy, much like a regular frame holds a printed photo.

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

Hang It Anywhere With One Charge

One single charge lasts almost a full year, so you can put it anywhere without worrying about outlets. The screen features a matte, paper-like finish and utilizes ambient light instead of its own. In bright rooms, it reflects light gently. In darker spaces, it looks calm and subtle. The screen does not flicker or glow at night, so it keeps the room’s natural feel. There are no flashing menus, sudden brightness changes, or white glare, so your photos stay the main focus of the Cloud Canvas.

More people want digital products that blend seamlessly into their homes without altering the ambiance. Cloud Canvas blends seamlessly into your space, preserves the atmosphere you like, and allows you to swap images as easily as changing a regular photo on the wall.