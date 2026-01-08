Listen to Article

A small startup named Tiiny AI caught the attention of developers and tech fans at CES 2026. The company’s device does something that is usually reserved for massive data centers. Tiiny AI’s new “Pocket Lab” allows users to run massive AI models entirely offline. What that means is you don’t need a subscription, token fees, or even an internet connection to use it.

No Internet Required

Most AI tools we use today, like ChatGPT, live on remote servers. For example, every time you ask a chatbot a question, your data travels to a company’s warehouse. The Pocket Lab, however, does this with a plug-and-play box that connects to your computer and handles the heavy lifting locally. This lets even older computers access advanced AI without needing expensive hardware upgrades.

At the show, the company demonstrated the device running huge models at speeds fast enough for daily work. Because it has 80GB of high-speed memory, it can handle tasks that typically make a standard laptop freeze.

“People are starting to ask where their data goes and how much AI really costs over time,” said Samar, GTM director of Tiiny AI. “We believe personal AI should feel more like owning a computer than renting intelligence by the token.”

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

Pocket-Sized Supercomputer

The move toward local AI is growing as people rethink convenience and control. Tiiny AI is leaning into this by launching TiinyOS, a platform that lets users download open-source models and AI agents with one click. According to Tiiny AI, it’s meant to work alongside your current computer rather than replace it.

Additionally, its size recently earned it a spot in the history books. In December 2025, Guinness World Records confirmed the Pocket Lab is “The smallest mini PC capable of running a 100B-parameter large language model locally.”

The device is heading to Kickstarter in February with a super early-bird price of $1,399. While that is a real investment, the company states that the high-end memory inside is worth about $900 on its own.