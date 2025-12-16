The Tiiny AI Pocket Lab was officially verified by Guinness World Records under the category “The Smallest MiniPC (100B LLM Locally).”

Officially verified by Guinness World Records, the Tiiny AI Pocket Lab is the world’s smallest personal AI supercomputer. The maker, Tiiny AI Inc., is a deep-tech startup based in the United States. This device marks a substantial shift in how AI is deployed and accessed.

“For the first time in AI supercomputing, a pocket-sized device is capable of running up to a full 120-billion-parameter large language model (LLM) entirely on-device,” the company announced in a press statement. “Without cloud connectivity, servers, or high-end GPUs.”

Additionally, this level of power is achieved while maintaining a highly energy-efficient 65W power envelope. As a result, it drastically reduces the energy and carbon footprint associated with traditional server-based systems.

“Cloud AI has brought remarkable progress, but it also created dependency, vulnerability, and sustainability challenges,” said Samar Bhoj, GTM Director of Tiiny AI. “With Tiiny AI Pocket Lab, we believe intelligence shouldn’t belong to data centers, but to people. This is the first step toward making advanced AI truly accessible, private, and personal, by bringing the power of large models from the cloud to every individual device.”

The Beginning

Tiiny AI was formed in 2024, bringing together engineers from MIT, Stanford, HKUST, SJTU, Intel, and Meta. In 2025, the company received a multi-million-dollar round of seed funding from global investors. The company states that its mission is to “make advanced AI accessible, private, and personal.”

For Tiiny AI, the announcement of the world’s smallest supercomputer comes at the perfect time. Reports indicate that the global LLM market is entering a period of rapid expansion. According to Grand View Research, the global LLM market size was estimated at USD 7.4 billion in 2025. The market is projected to reach USD 35.4 billion by 2030.

Tiniest Supercomputer Ever Made

The company believes the benefits of a pocket-sized AI supercomputer are extensive.

For example, the Pocket Lab enables secure processing of sensitive information for developers, professionals, and students. Additionally, it provides long-term personal memory by storing user data and preferences locally. According to the company, it has a level of persistence and privacy that cloud-based systems cannot provide.

“Crucially, Tiiny AI Pocket Lab operates in the ‘golden zone’ of personal AI (10B–100B parameters), which satisfies over 80% of real-world needs,” the company explained in a release. “Going further, it supports models scaling up to 120B LLM, delivering intelligence levels comparable to GPT-4o. This enables PhD-level reasoning, multi-step analysis, and deep contextual understanding — but with the security of fully offline, on-device processing.”