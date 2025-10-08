Users can now ask ChatGPT for songs, playlists, albums, or podcasts tailored to their favorite genres, mood, artists, or specific topics.

Spotify is partnering with the popular OpenAI model ChatGPT to allow both free and premium users to discover music and podcasts directly within the ChatGPT app.

Music Recs from OpenAI

When users mention Spotify in their ChatGPT prompt and connect their account, they can ask ChatGPT for songs, playlists, albums, or podcasts tailored to their favorite genres, mood, artists, or specific topics. Recommendations appear directly within the chat, and users can tap on them to open them directly on Spotify.

The Spotify features can be used to discover new tracks from your favorite artist, create a custom playlist for a weekend road trip, make a playlist to match a specific mood, and more. ChatGPT handles the context and delivers relevant recommendations, combining conversation context with personalized music discovery in real-time.

“It’s early days, so while we might not be able to deliver on every request just yet, we’ll continue to build, refine, and improve the experience over the coming weeks and months,” Spotify stated.

Free users can browse pre-existing playlists like Discover Weekly and New Music Friday, while Premium users can generate fully tailored playlists. Users can also find or request podcasts by host, topic, or guest.

Connecting Spotify to ChatGPT is opt-in, so accounts can be connected or disconnected at any time. Spotify also stated that no audio, video, or music data will be shared with OpenAI for training purposes, so creators’ work remains protected.

For artists and podcasters, this creates a new opportunity for discovery within a conversational setting. As users engage in chat, they can uncover content in real time, making the experience more interactive, personalized, and contextually relevant.

The app is available in English across 145 countries for all logged-in ChatGPT Free, Plus, and Pro accounts, on both web and mobile (iOS and Android). OpenAI also has future partnerships planned to further expand its capabilities, including Instacart for groceries, Expedia and KAYAK for travel, Shopify for shopping, and OpenTable for dining.