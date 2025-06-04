Users can locate, download, and run compatible AI models that answer questions, generate images, write and edit code, and more.

Listen to Article

Google recently unveiled an app that allows users to run a series of openly available AI models from the AI dev platform Hugging Face directly from their phones. The app is called Google AI Edge Gallery, and it’s currently available for Android devices and will soon be available for iOS.

Google AI Edge Gallery

Users can locate, download, and run compatible AI models that answer questions, generate images, write and edit code, and more. The models run offline without an internet connection using the supported phones’ processors.

Though AI models running in the cloud are typically more powerful, they also run the risk of sending personal or sensitive data to a remote data center. They also typically require Wi-Fi or a cellular connection.

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. ... * Select list(s) to subscribe to All Contacts - Opens in 18 Months Yes, I would like to receive emails from TOMORROW’S WORLD TODAY®. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

According to TechCrunch, Google is calling Google AI Edge Gallery an “experimental Alpha release,” and it can currently be downloaded from GitHub with these instructions. The app’s home screen displays shortcuts to AI capabilities such as “Ask Image” and “AI Chat.” By tapping on the capability, users can explore a list of AI models that are capable of that task.

The app also provides a “Prompt Lab” that users can use to launch “single-turn” tasks powered by models, like summarizing and rewriting text. This feature includes a series of adjustable settings and task templates that can be used to perfect the models’ behaviors.

The tech giant warns that performance will vary based on certain factors. For example, modern devices with powerful hardware will run models faster. Additionally, larger models will take more time to complete certain tasks than smaller models.

Google AI Edge Gallery is currently under an Apache 2.0 license, which means it can be used in most contexts without restriction. The firm is inviting members of the developer community to provide feedback regarding the app’s experience.