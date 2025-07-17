Denmark investors are putting €80 million into developing what would be the world’s most powerful quantum computer.

An ambitious quantum computing project is set to acquire and operate the “world’s most powerful commercial quantum computer” in Denmark. The Nordic quantum initiative, QuNorth, is backed by Denmark’s export and investment fund EIFO and the Novo Nordisk Foundation, an independent Danish foundation. Together, EIFO and Novo Nordisk are investing €80 million into the quantum initiative.

World’s Most Powerful Quantum Computer

The Danish investors call the quantum computer “groundbreaking.” Its name is Magne, inspired by Norse mythology, specifically about Thor’s son, Magne, known for his immense strength.

Magne, the quantum computer, not Thor’s son, is set to become the world’s most powerful commercial quantum computer. It reportedly represents the first “Level 2” quantum systems. Researchers say Level 2 systems are recognized for their performance calculations using “logical qubits,” a major leap forward in quantum computing.

The Danish investors expect Magne to unlock “unprecedented” research and commercial potential.

Morten Bødskov, the Danish Minister of Industry, Business and Financial Affairs, emphasized the importance of this advancement because the world is changing rapidly and the competitiveness for critical technologies is “fierce.” He added that Europe is falling behind in the race for quantum computing.

“Quantum technology comes with enormous potential, and Denmark and the EU must seize this opportunity,” he said. “With the investment in the world’s strongest quantum computer, we are making a solid shift in the global quantum race.”

“A quantum computer of Magne’s caliber maximizes the likelihood that Denmark will be among tomorrow’s winning nations,” Peder Lundquist, CEO of EIFO, added. “Having access to one of the world’s very few Level 2 quantum computers will give Danish researchers and companies a unique advantage of national significance.”

Microsoft is reportedly supplying Magne with specialized quantum software and applications. Magne’s construction is said to begin this fall and be finished by late 2026 or early 2027.

The Three Levels of Quantum Computing

Knowing the three levels of quantum computing helps to better understand Magne’s potential. Level 1, or NISQ (Noisy Intermediate-Scale Quantum), is the most common error-prone quantum computer. They have been commercially available since 2016. However, Level 1 quantum computers have limited capabilities and have yet to surpass classical computers at solving problems.

Level 2 quantum computers are known as Logical Qubits. According to researchers, they’re more stable and reliable with error correction, offering advantages over classical computers. Magne will be a Level 2 and aims to be the most powerful and first commercially available quantum computer of its kind.

Finally, a Level 3 quantum computer is called Fault-tolerant Quantum Computing. It involves much larger quantum chips and has advanced error correction. It enables practically fault-tolerant logical qubits capable of solving currently unsolvable problems.