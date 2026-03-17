We put Grok and Google Gemini to the test to see if the chatbots could successfully predict the winner of the 2026 March Madness tournament.

March is one of the biggest months for sports fans. Mainly, the NCAA basketball tournament, or March Madness, takes the spotlight. Even if you’re not a sports fan, you are most likely to fill out a bracket. According to a report from The Athletic, between 60 and 100 million people in the U.S. fill out a March Madness bracket every year.

While some people opt for picking teams with cool logos or colors, we are once again going to ask a couple of AI chatbots for some predictions. It’s important to remember that March Madness is statistically one of the most unpredictable sporting events.

Before we get started, let’s quickly review the prompt that we gave Gemini and Grok.

“If you could predict the elite 8, final four, and the winner overall of the 2026 March Madness, who would the teams be? Who would win the whole thing? Please take “Cinderella Runs” into consideration. For example, any of the top seeds that historically struggle in early rounds of the tournament.”

Elite Eight

Gemini: According to Gemini, the Elite Eight is all “chalk,” or very predictable, filled with 1 and 2 seeds. However, it does predict one Cinderella run in 11 seed Virginia Commonwealth University (VCU). Gemini had VCU taking on Houston (2) in the Elite Eight. There’s one problem: that isn’t possible with how the bracket is aligned. Since VCU is an 11 seed and Houston is a 2 seed, the two teams would face off in the Sweet 16 rather than meeting in the Elite Eight. After a quick edit, Gemini put Florida against Houston. This is why it’s not exactly “trustworthy” to have a chatbot make your bracket.

Here is Gemini’s Elite Eight prediction:

East: Duke (1) vs. UConn (2)

West: Arizona (1) vs. Purdue (2)

South: Houston (2) vs. Florida (1)

Midwest: Michigan (1) vs. Iowa State (2)

Grok: Grok gave a very similar prediction. However, it has a small upset in the road to the Elite Eight with Gonzaga (3) taking down Purdue (2) in the Sweet 16.

Here is Grok’s Elite Eight prediction:

East Region: No. 1 Duke vs. No. 2 UConn

South Region: No. 1 Florida vs. No. 2 Houston

West Region: No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 3 Gonzaga

Midwest Region: No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 2 Iowa State

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Final Four

Gemini: This Final Four is a pretty standard prediction. Once again, March Madness is wildly unpredictable, so take this with a grain of salt. While on the surface it would make sense that all 1 and 2 seeds would make it this far, that is just rarely the case.

Here is Gemini’s Final Four:

Duke (1) vs. Houston (2)

Gemini predicts Duke taking UConn down and Houston beating Florida.

Arizona (1) vs. Michigan (1)

Gemini predicts Arizona ousting Purdue and Michigan knocking Iowa State out.

Grok: Like Gemini, Grok has the clear favorites making it to the Final Four. However, the only difference is that Iowa State “upset” Michigan.

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 2 Houston

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 2 Iowa State

The Championship

Gemini: According to Gemini, Houston eliminates Duke, and Michigan takes down Arizona.

Michigan (1) vs. Houston (2)

Winner: Michigan

Grok: Grok predicts Duke has the advantage over Houston, and Arizona takes Iowa State down. Grok says this prediction isn’t pure “chalk,” but we all know it is.

No. 1 Duke vs. No. 1 Arizona

Winner: Duke

Last year, we had AI predict the whole bracket. While it was riddled with mistakes, we cleaned it up, and the chatbots actually predicted the winner in Florida. Can AI do it again?