These avatars can communicate in real time using natural language, facial expressions, and gestures.

Listen to Article

AKOOL has announced the launch of its groundbreaking Holographic Avatar Display Series, a cutting-edge AI solution that brings interactive, lifelike digital humans into real-world environments through high-resolution holographic displays. Powered by AKOOL’s advanced AI video generation technology, these avatars can communicate in real time using natural language, facial expressions, and gestures, without the need for a live operator. Available in two models, the displays are designed for diverse applications across retail, education, entertainment, museums, and corporate settings.

AKOOL Launches Holographic Avatar Display Series, Bringing AI‑Powered Avatars to the Real World

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — AKOOL today unveiled its Holographic Avatar, an immersive AI solution that projects lifelike, interactive digital humans into physical environments via purpose‑built holographic displays. Designed to operate fully autonomously with natural language understanding, facial expressions, and gesture control, the Holographic Avatar delivers “always‑on” brand presence in retail, education, live events, museums, corporate settings, and beyond.

Real‑Time, Real Impact

Powered by AKOOL’s advanced AI video generation suite, the Holographic Avatar brings digital humans to life in real time—talking, moving, and engaging audiences without the need for a live operator. Users can create custom avatars—ranging from brand spokespeople and historical figures to fictional characters—tailored in appearance, personality, voice, and gesture to match any brand or venue.

Two Models, Infinite Possibilities

– HoloBurst 86″ Model: A full‑height, 4K Ultra HD MiniLED display with 2,600 nits of brightness and integrated smart camera for seamless voice and gesture interaction—ideal for flagship stores and high‑traffic spaces.

Explore Tomorrow's World From Your Inbox Get the latest science, technology, and sustainability content delivered to your inbox. ... * Select list(s) to subscribe to All Contacts - Opens in 18 Months Yes, I would like to receive emails from TOMORROW’S WORLD TODAY®. (You can unsubscribe anytime) Constant Contact Use. Please leave this field blank. I understand that by providing my email address, I agree to receive emails from Tomorrow's World Today. I understand that I may opt out of receiving such communications at any time.

– HoloBurst 43″ Model: A compact Full HD display delivering 1,000 nits of brightness and built‑in AI voice capabilities that fit on kiosks and counters without sacrificing presence.

With our Holographic Avatar Display Series, AKOOL is redefining human-machine interaction,” said Jiajun (Jeff) Lu, CEO & Founder of AKOOL. “By merging state-of-the-art AI video generation with cutting-edge holographic hardware, we’re empowering brands to bring digital personalities into the real world—seamlessly and continuously. This isn’t just a product launch; it’s the next frontier of audience engagement.is is more than technology—it’s the future of engagement.”

Transformative Use Cases:

– Retail & Customer Engagement: Interactive assistants product showcases that reduce reliance on inventory and elevate in‑store experiences.

– Education & Training: Immersive simulations and holographic models for disciplines such as anatomy, engineering, and emergency response.

– Entertainment & Events: Live performances by holographic avatars that interact with audiences, creating memorable moments.

– Museums & Exhibitions: Guided tours and dynamic storytelling through lifelike historical figures and artifact presentations.

– Virtual Corporate Environments: Remote collaboration with executives and trainers appearing via hologram for face‑to‑face engagement across locations.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of AKOOL’s promotions. Please refer to akool.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.