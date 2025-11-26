Some of pop culture’s most iconic characters will hit the skies for the first time ever.

Listen to Article

This year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is the 99th parade. The parade always has iconic balloons. Throughout the 99 years of the parade, these balloons have come and gone, with new balloons being added every year. Of course, this year is no different. Macy’s announced that the parade will feature several new balloons, including a few familiar faces from pop culture.

In total, the parade will feature 34 balloons, along with many floats, marching bands, and performers. Throughout the parade’s history, it has featured some of pop culture’s most recognizable characters. This year is no different.

Buzz Lightyear

“To Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade and beyond!” That’s right, to celebrate 30 years of Toy Story, the iconic character Buzz Lightyear will fly high down the streets of New York City. The massive balloon is 45.5 feet tall or as high as a 4-story building, 58 feet long, and 39 feet wide. The creators went into full detail with the balloon, as spectators will be able to view “Andy” written on the bottom of Buzz’s right boot.

Derpy Tiger

KPop Demon Hunters took the world by storm after its release on Netflix. This year’s Thanksgiving parade will feature the movie’s lovable Derpy Tiger. The supernatural spirit is mischievous and known for his luminescent blue coat, glowing yellow eyes, and his infectious smile. The Derpy Tiger balloon measures 21 feet in height, 39 feet in length, and 16 feet in width. Derpy Tiger was originally inspired by traditional Korean folk art, known as Minhwa, which translates to “painting of the people.”

Super Mario

Surprisingly, the iconic Super Mario will make his debut as a balloon in this year’s Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. The parade is keeping it classic with this character, who will showcase his classic blue overalls and signature red cap. Mario’s balloon is 43 feet, 8 inches tall, 51 feet, 2 inches long, and 37 feet wide.

Shrek’s Onion Carriage

While Shrek made his Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade debut in 2007, this is the first time that the group of fairy tale friends will be in the parade. The Onion Carriage features Shrek, Fiona, their triplets (Felicia, Fergus & Farkle), as well as Donkey, Gingy, and Pinocchio. Shrek’s carriage balloon is 32 feet 6 inches tall, 39 feet 9 inches long, and 32 feet 11 inches wide.

PAC-MAN

Finally, making its debut at the 99th Thanksgiving Day Parade is PAC-MAN. It’s hard to believe it took the character this long to hit the NYC skies. PAC-MAN can be seen holding a pair of shiny red cherries, the first fruit gamers encounter when playing the original arcade game. The balloon is 37 feet 3 inches tall, 40 feet 5 inches long, and 38 feet 9 inches wide.