Whether you’re using it for storage or quench your thirst, there are many ways to use a Mason jar outside of canning.

Ball Mason jars are versatile and not just for canning. Think of sipping a nice glass of sweet tea out of one or crafting it into a decoration. The possibilities are endless. Here are five creative ways to utilize a Mason jar.

Organizer

Home decor is one of the most popular uses for a Mason jar outside of canning, especially if you’re going for a modern farmhouse theme. These jars also help with organization. For example, Mason jars are a great addition to the bathroom for toiletries. Adding a countertop or a floating shelf gives the jars a good place to sit. Fill them with Q-tips, cotton swabs, toothbrushes, or any item looking for a home.

Cocktails in a Jar

We previously mentioned taking a sip of an ice-cold glass of sweet tea, but here’s something for the 21+ crowd. Mixing up a refreshing summer cocktail in a Mason jar elevates it and adds a rustic touch to your beverage. Ball Mason recommends filling the jar with shelf-stable items to enjoy a drink when the time is right. Ball Mason even has Spiral Sip and Straw Jars to make your next cocktail convenient.

Treats and Storage

Jars are great storage containers that add unique decor to your kitchen. They are also great vessels for treats for our four-legged friends. The Mason jars come in different sizes, just like our pets and their treats. It won’t be long until they recognize the sound of the jar opening. Don’t have pets? No problem. They also make great cookie jars and storage containers. You can store flour, sugar, or even coffee, among other things.

Date Jar

There are a few options with this idea. A date jar could be as simple as writing date ideas on small pieces of paper or popsicle sticks to pick out on date night. It’s a great addition to Valentine’s Day as well. Ball Mason had the unique idea to add it to your wedding tables so the guests could get involved and write down date ideas or messages to the bride and groom. Get creative with the jars, too. Decorate them with ribbons or bows to make them pop.

Pantry Organization

Pantries and even seasoning cabinets often get overcrowded. Organizing your pantry with Mason jars makes it easier to manage. Ball Mason recommends starting the process by organizing pantry items by category. Labeling helps you know exactly what is in each jar. Additionally, seeing what’s inside the jars is helpful because you’ll never question when a seasoning or dry good is running low. Some pantry favorites that are great to store in Mason jars include, but are not limited to, dried spices, dried pasta, grains, pretzels, or oatmeal.

