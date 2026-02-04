What is the status of the couple’s eggs? And could we expect to see more eaglets soon?

One bald eagle couple has captured the attention of thousands across the country. In fact, Tomorrow’s World Today has reported on the couple’s hatching progress over the past few years. The couple, Jackie and Shadow, recently hatched a clutch of eggs before they were attacked by ravens. But what is the status of the eggs, and could we expect to see more eaglets soon?

Jackie and Shadow’s Latest Clutch

According to Friends of Big Bear Valley, the eggs were laid on Friday, January 23rd. The following Friday, just before noon, Shadow left the nest with its two eggs. The nonprofit monitors the eagles with 24-hour livestreams, which are also available to the public.

It was notably strange that Shadow left, as eagles typically take shifts on egg duty, but the nonprofit stated that “we are sure they had their reasons as they have been incubating the eggs faithfully.”

Eagle observers noticed a crack in one of the eggs while Jackie and Shadow were gone, so they may have left because they knew one of the eggs may not have been viable. Researchers also noted more than the usual number of bald eagles in the area, so they may have been off defending their nest.

While the couple was gone, however, two ravens flew into the unattended nest and ate the eggs. For the ravens, the eggs are simply a nutrient-rich meal full of albumen and calcium.

“Nature isn’t meaning to be cruel. Nature just is,” said Jenny Voisard, media and website manager for the nonprofit. “And we just watch to understand so that we can help take care of it and coexist.”

After the successful fledging of two eaglets and the loss of one last year, many around the world are rooting for Jackie and Shadow to have more babies this year. Jackie could reportedly still lay more eggs this season, but her body needs to rest. If the couple resumes bonding, working on the nest, and mating, we could see another clutch of eggs within the month.

They “show us how to move forward,” Voisard stated. “They’re very resilient. Things happen to all of us in life, and so I think the way that Jackie and Shadow are able to just keep moving on and living life no matter what happens is inspiring to people.”