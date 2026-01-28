Listen to Article

Donatos is known for putting toppings all the way to the edge of the crust. But lately, they’re becoming just as well-known for the tech they use. As we settle into 2026, the company is growing fast and testing some pretty interesting tools for making and delivering food.

Robots and Self-Driving Cars

Last year, Donatos started testing ideas that sound like they belong in Back to the Future Part II. They teamed up with Ohio State to test self-driving delivery cars. The goal is to see if these vehicles can make last-mile delivery faster and easier.

They also opened a new kind of restaurant at the John Glenn Columbus International Airport. It’s run entirely by a robot and stays open 24/7. So, if you’re catching a flight at 3:00 AM, you can still get a fresh pizza made to order. It’s all about being consistent and fast in places where people are in a rush.

The company is also changing how they think about their menu. They hired Hayley Kianoff Satler to lead that effort. She spent over 10 years at Wendy’s, and now she’s looking at food trends to see what customers want next.

However, they aren’t just changing the tech at their company. They’re moving into new neighborhoods, too. You can now find Donatos in Panama City, Florida, Washington, D.C., and South Bend, Indiana. They have plans to keep heading East and into the Southeast throughout the rest of the year.

It’s not just about the robots. Donatos was recently named one of QSR’s Best Brands to Work For. Donatos wants to prove that a family-owned pizza shop can keep up with the biggest tech companies. They’re sticking to their roots, but using new tools to get the job done.

Source: Donatos