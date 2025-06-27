Find out how J.M. Smucker Co. is eliminating artificial colors from brands like Jif and Uncrustables by the end of 2027.

The J.M. Smucker Co. announced it will eliminate all FD&C artificial colors from its consumer food products, including brands like Jif, Uncrustables, and Hostess, by the end of 2027, aligning with consumer demand for natural ingredients. This move follows similar commitments from competitors.

The J.M. Smucker Co. Announces Commitment to Remove FD&C Colors from Consumer Food Products

ORRVILLE, Ohio, June 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) today announced its commitment to remove FD&C colors from all consumer food products by the end of calendar year 2027. While the majority of the Company’s consumer foods are already free of FD&C colors, this removal will impact its sugar-free fruit spreads and ice cream toppings as well as certain products from its Hostess® brand portfolio. In addition, a majority of the Company’s products currently available to K-12 schools do not contain any FD&C colors and the Company is working with its distribution partners to no longer sell products with FD&C colors to K-12 schools by the 2026/2027 school year.

“Throughout our 128-year history, we have successfully evolved our portfolio and product offerings based on shifts in consumer preferences,” said Mark Smucker, Chief Executive Officer and Chair of the Board. “Our commitment to remove FD&C colors from our sugar-free fruit spreads, ice cream toppings, and sweet baked goods products represents the latest example of our desire to evolve and our ability to continue to innovate to deliver on the expectations of our consumers. Importantly, this work is ongoing, and we are consistently evaluating consumer behavior to ensure we are addressing any notable changes while maintaining our commitment to offer choice.”

The Company has previously evolved its product offerings based on consumer preference and feedback, including removing high-fructose corn syrup from its Uncrustables® sandwiches and introducing fruit spreads featuring ingredients from all natural sources as well as reduced sugar options.

“As a food manufacturer, our top priority is to provide safe, quality, affordable, and convenient products that meet the needs of our consumers, and this decision supports that commitment,” said John Brase, President and Chief Operating Officer. “Our teams are working diligently on reformulation planning while evaluating supply considerations to help ensure we continue to deliver products that delight our consumers.”

About The J.M. Smucker Co.

At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to make food people and pets love by offering a diverse family of brands available across North America. We are proud to lead in the coffee, peanut butter, fruit spreads, frozen handheld, sweet baked goods, dog snacks, and cat food categories by offering brands consumers trust for themselves and their families each day, including Folgers®, Dunkin’®, Café Bustelo®, Jif®, Uncrustables®, Smucker’s®, Hostess®, Milk-Bone®, and Meow Mix®. Through our unwavering commitment to producing quality products, operating responsibly and ethically and delivering on our Purpose, we will continue to grow our business while making a positive impact on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J.M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for Dunkin’®, which is a trademark of DD IP Holder LLC. The Dunkin’® brand is licensed to The J.M. Smucker Co. for packaged coffee products sold in retail channels such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, e-commerce and drug stores, and in certain away from home channels. This information does not pertain to products for sale in Dunkin’® restaurants.

