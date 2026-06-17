Lancaster University set up a new nuclear control room simulator, the first of its kind in the UK. The project is backed by a £2 million grant ($2,678,150) from the Office for Students.
A High-Tech Control Room
Advertisement
They built a highly flexible space with a massive screen covering three walls. Students can also physically move the furniture around to match different real-world control room layouts.
The system runs software for various reactor types, including Pressurized Water Reactors, Small Modular Reactors, and fusion reactors. The code behind it comes from industry groups like Westinghouse, GSE Solutions, Norway’s Institute for Energy Technology, and Tokamak Energy.
Practicing for High-Stress Situations in a Nuclear Facility
The UK urgently needs more trained workers in the nuclear sector, especially when it comes to engineering and cybersecurity. Lancaster already has the only single honors Nuclear Engineering undergraduate program in the country. This new space aims to give those students hands-on practice using some of the theory that they already know.
Professor Paul Smith, Chair in Networking, explained, “This high-fidelity simulator will enable us to create simulations of scenarios where nuclear facilities are cyber attacked, providing valuable in-depth learning experiences for our cyber security students, some of which may become future cyber security professionals protecting our critical national infrastructure.”
The university’s psychology department is also getting involved and will use the room to study how people behave and make group decisions during high-stress emergencies.
Dr. Samuel Murphy, Director of Studies for Nuclear Engineering, said, “This exciting and deeply immersive new facility will greatly enhance the experience and learning opportunities for students on our Nuclear Engineering programmes, helping to maintain Lancaster’s position as a leading provider of nuclear education in the UK.”
The facility will be ready for teaching students this fall.