T-Satellite will offer cell service to over 500,000 square miles of previously unreachable U.S. territory.

T-Mobile announced that it will launch its satellite service, T-Satellite, on July 23. The Starlink satellite constellation powers their Direct-to-Cell satellite service.

Cell Phone Towers in Space

The cell satellites act as cell towers in space, expanding cell phone service across remote areas. According to T-Mobile, T-Satellite extends coverage into more than 500,000 square miles of U.S. territory that traditional cell towers can’t reach. These satellites directly communicate with most modern, unmodified smartphones.

This makes T-Mobile the first cell provider in the United States to offer a satellite-to-mobile network.

Already, the company has 657 Starlink direct-to-cell satellites in orbit as part of its beta program with nearly 1.8 million T-Satellite users.

When T-Satellite officially launches in July, it will support Android and iOS subscribers. For Android customers, the satellites will support MMS picture messaging and short audio clips, with iOS to follow.

Later this year, T-Mobile anticipates multiple partnerships with critical apps, including AccuWeather, AllTrails (for hiking), Google, WhatsApp, and X (formerly Twitter), for use in remote areas. These partnerships add to the company’s focus on communication in settings without service prior to T-Satellite.

Looking toward the future, T-Mobile envisions voice and video calls, as well as international roaming and coverage in international waters. However, this will likely require more satellites in Low-Earth Orbit (LEO).

Other Capabilities

T-Mobile aims to eliminate dead zones and expand its coverage, especially for emergency safety and security.

For example, the satellite system allows subscribers to send a 911 text from anywhere with a view of the sky, a game-changer in remote or disaster-stricken areas.

Most importantly, the T-Satellite program goes beyond T-Mobile customers. Anyone with any carrier, such as AT&T or Verizon, can be a subscriber. However, subscribers with outside cell carriers must pay a fee for T-Satellite.

T-Satellite will be included in T-Mobile’s Experience Beyond plan. For customers outside of T-Mobile, the service will only cost $10 monthly. At launch, subscribers will be able to text 911 via satellite. However, later in the year, everyone will have access to this capability at no cost, whether you’re a subscriber or not.

The company says, “Because everyone deserves peace of mind when they’re off the grid.”