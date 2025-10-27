Celebrate 750 years of Amsterdam with Amsterdam in Motion, an innovative project that merges art and technology like never before.

Listen to Article

Amsterdam’s story just got bigger—literally. To celebrate the city’s 750th anniversary, Monks has unveiled Amsterdam in Motion, a 200-square-meter immersive city model that brings over 30,500 buildings to life through projection mapping and AI-powered narratives. The result is the world’s largest urban maquette—part art, part technology, and a powerful new way to experience city marketing.

S4 Capital’s Monks innovates city marketing with world’s largest immersive maquette

Amsterdam in Motion is an unprecedented, permanent yet adaptable, city marketing experience that captures the city’s rich 750 years of history

AMSTERDAM, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Together with the City of Amsterdam and its partners, Monks—S4 Capital’s global, purely digital, unitary operating brand—launches an unprecedented immersive city marketing experience: Amsterdam in Motion . Opening on the city’s 750th birthday, a very special gift from its citizens is unveiled: the world’s largest multimedia city maquette. Celebrating Amsterdam’s rich history, it immerses visitors in the hundreds of years it took to evolve to the dynamic city it is today. Together with an accompanying exposition, visitors explore how they can build the city of tomorrow.

Amsterdam in Motion is a groundbreaking city marketing experience. Visitors embark on an extraordinary time-traveling journey through Amsterdam’s history, a city in development since 1275, across a 200m² maquette with over 30,500 individual buildings. This maquette is brought to life with spectacular spatial projection mapping, using hundreds of historic images that are brought to life with AI. The visual spectacle is delivered by 18 state-of-the-art video projectors, visualising the journey on the maquette and the entire surrounding space, and complemented by an immersive spatial sound experience.

Victor Knaap, Chief Revenue Officer EMEA at Monks, says: “Amsterdam in Motion is an unparalleled, immersive multimedia experience that represents a game-changer in city marketing. Its adaptive and enduring nature, centered around a maquette and its projected multimedia content, allows for incredible variation and can evolve alongside the needs of the city and its citizens, offering endless possibilities. This elevated approach to city marketing is a source of inspiration for any government, particularly in today’s world of sky-high expectations for engagement and experiences.”

The opening of Amsterdam in Motion is supported by a creative campaign ‘750 Years in the Making’, created by Monks. Online videos introduce us to the people that have contributed to the evolution of the city, from erecting its very first homes on the Amstel riverbanks and building its iconic central train station, to various groups rallying for their rights in the city. They all convey one message: this city is never finished, and worth the wait. Combining the latest in AI technology, the flight through Amsterdam’s history is just a taste of what can be experienced at Amsterdam in Motion. ‘750 Years in the Making’ will be live online, on social media as well as through (D)OOH.

The groundbreaking city marketing experience Amsterdam in Motion is created by co-initiator Duncan Stutterheim, Amsterdam Museum, Monks and partners. The content for Amsterdam in Motion is developed by the Amsterdam Museum in collaboration with its partners. This project is consistent with the museum’s core function as a city museum: sharing Amsterdam’s narratives of its history, present, and future.

This press release is provided for informational purposes only. TomorrowsWorldToday.com is not responsible for the content, terms, or administration of Monk’s promotions. Please refer to Monks.com for the most accurate and up-to-date information. Tomorrow’s World Today may receive an affiliate commission if you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website.